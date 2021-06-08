Speaking for myself, my shots are pretty faggy.
Okay, Sloggers, it's nearing the end of the day. I'm almost to the bottom of this 2-liter bottle of ITO EN green tea, my legs are SHAKING, and I need to put this tome/tomb* back on the shelf. (*It has ghosts in it, so I think both work.) I'll drop some more ancient Stranger ephemera from the archives throughout the week, but let's end the day with some old-ass ads. All of these come from "The Stranger Vol. 4: March - September 1995."

Image_from_iOS__94_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__95_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__96_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__97_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__98_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__99_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__100_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__101_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__102_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__103_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__104_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__105_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__106_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__107_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__108_.jpg

Image_from_iOS__110_.jpg

Image_from_iOS1.jpg

