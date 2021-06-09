Slog AM: High-Heeled Crocs Exist; Cicadas Grounded a Plane; Watermelons on Mars?

: Last month, a Dutch court ordered Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 relative to 2019 levels. That would require much more significant cuts than Shell's current plans. The company said it will "accelerate its clean energy and climate efforts," Axios reports . The company still plans to appeal the court's decision.

The U.S.-Canada border could reopen to non-essential travel by June 22. Snatch up those Victoria clipper tickets.

Seattle venues dust off their cobwebs: The June 30 reopening date caught many Seattle music venues by surprise. They're in the process of rehiring their staff and booking whatever acts they can find for the summer months. Because many Seattle venues rely on touring acts, before September most shows in places such as Neumos, the Tractor Tavern, or any of those Seattle Theater Group venues will fill their calendars with local artists. Smaller venues like Jazz Alley are planning to reopen with limited capacity later this week.

Your day probably didn't start out this way: Could you imagine waking up on Mount Rainier?



Angry Seattle property owners: KOMO News profiled two grumbly property owners peeved over the Seattle City Council's new tenant rules. The new rules make it harder for landlords to evict tenants who have had a hard time paying rent during the pandemic, and they prevent landlords from simply refusing to renew a lease after it expires. These will be important protections to keep people housed once the eviction moratorium lifts at the end of the month. The property owners in the KOMO story said the new rules want to make them leave the property rental business behind. And give up all that passive income? Pshhh.

Ohio sisters wanted for "incredibly senseless crimes": Cincinnati police are searching for Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28. The two allegedly drove around Cincinnati shooting homeless people with a BB gun.

Company responsible for internet outage places blame on a customer: Yesterday morning, the internet glitched across several high-profile sites. Fastly Inc., the company responsible, blamed the issue on a software bug triggered by one of the company's customers changing their settings, Reuters reports. The glitch brought down the New York Times site, Amazon.com, and Reddit, to name a few.

The Verge pivoted to posting via Google Doc during the glitch yesterday: I don't know how it works, but somehow The Verge was able to still post to their site when the internet stuttered but only via Google Doc. They forgot to turn off editing, though. People contributed to the posts:



Cicadas ground press plane: The press corps plane destined for Europe to cover Joe Biden's trip couldn't take off yesterday. The chartered plane of journalists experienced mechanical issues caused by cicadas. The bugs had flooded the engine.

Biden heads to Europe: In his first overseas trip as president, Biden will stop by the United Kingdom, Brussels, and Geneva. He'll meet with the Group of 7 nations and visit NATO and the European Union. The goal of the trip is to assure European allies of the U.S.'s reliability. Biden's expected to have his first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Don't let any unknown numbers go to voicemail today: It could be Gov. Jay Inslee calling to tell you about your vaccination lottery winnings.

More snags for the Tokyo Olympics: Sapporo was supposed to host the marathon and race walking events because the city is cooler than Tokyo during the summer months, but the Olympics are only two months away and COVID-19 cases are resurgent in Sapporo, which is currently under a pandemic state of emergency. City officials don't know whether the marathon will be able to go on.

COVID-19 cases rise in Mongolia: More than half the people in the country are fully vaccinated. The majority of those vaccinations used China's Sinopharm vaccine. Only 60,000 vaccinations came from Russia's Sputnik V shot so far. Yet, cases surged in Mongolia in recent weeks. China's vaccine first came under scrutiny when Seychelles started to see a rise in infections after relying on Sinophram for its vaccinations. However, most of those infections didn't result in anyone falling seriously ill. Mongolia's infections and cases are on the rise, but experts don't expect to see high hospitalizations.

Watermelons on Mars? Yesterday, the New York Times accidentally posted a story that was only created to test a content management system. The story? “Fields of Watermelons Found on Mars, Police Say." From the Huffington Post, here's more of what the article said before the Times removed it:

'Authorities say rise of fruit aliens is to blame for glut of outer space watermelons,' the report continued, as seen in an archived version. 'The FBI declined to comment on reports of watermelons raining down, but confirmed that kiwis have been intercepted. This story is terribly boring.'

Semi-truck kills man on electric scooter: A Kent man is dead after a semi-truck hit him while he was e-scootering. The report says the scooter rider was "weaving in and out of traffic" and didn't see the truck making a right turn. Clearly, the truck driver didn't see the scooter.

North Korea state media said that the orphans, students, and conscripted soldiers laboring in the country's coal mines, farms, and on large construction projects are volunteers.

High-heeled Crocs cost nearly $1,0000:



Greece is in a fight over a wheelchair path: In March, the Acropolis added a new wheelchair path up to the UNESCO World Heritage site. Critics say the addition of the wheelchair path up to the Acropolis is an "abuse to [Greece's] cultural heritage." Greece's cultural minister defended the path.

No more TikTok ban: Biden reversed Trump's executive orders that attempted to ban the rabidly popular app. However, the White House will conduct its own investigation into just how much data China is siphoning from American TikTok users and whether apps tied to China present any national security risks.

Pour one out for the business victims of COVID-19: Capitol Hill Seattle Blog has a little obituary section for all the Capitol Hill businesses lost to COVID-19. I think the bright side here is that some other business can take up residence in that cool building on Broadway and Pike, where that now-dead Starbucks was.



A crossword for your Wednesday: Enjoy.