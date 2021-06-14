Slog PM: Edouardo Jordan's Staff Quits, Fentanyl Deaths Flood California, Batman Doesn't Give Head

Jordan briefed his staff that the Seattle Times article was coming, but did not tell them how severe the allegations were, the Times reports. JONATHAN VANDERWEIT

: Following a Seattle Times report that detailed the JuneBaby's chef's history of sexual harassment, nearly all of the staff at his restaurants quit

In the Seattle City Council briefing this morning, council members gave their condolences to Seattle Police Department officer Alexandra Brenneman Harris who died on Sunday after a car hit her on I-5. Harris, who was off-duty at the time, had stopped to help the Washington State Patrol deal with a three-car pileup. When she exited her car, a fourth vehicle struck her. Then, one of the drivers involved in the three-car collision stole Harris's car. Councilmember Andrew Lewis said he felt an "extreme sense of loss and grief at losing a public servant under such horrible circumstances."

Happy Pride from city council: The council passed a proclamation honoring June as Pride month.



A Fair Food Delivery Bill: Council President Lorena Gonzalez's bill to help restaurants navigate the delivery-food-app-gig-economy-hell-space passed unanimously. Here's what Gonzalez's bill does:

Requires food delivery platforms establish a written agreement prior to offering takeout or delivery from any restaurant in Seattle

Allows restaurants to end the agreement with a written request

Platforms would have to remove the restaurant’s listing within 72 hours

Create a maximum penalty of $250 per violation

Revenues from penalties will be used to support small restaurants

The bill's goal is to give Seattle restaurants self-determination on delivery apps. Restaurants, for example, can wind up listed on delivery apps without ever giving their consent, and some restaurants have said it's not clear how to get off delivery apps. Those issues, plus other technical issues or menu inaccuracies, have jeopardized restaurants' relationships with their customers.

A Lakewood man is accused of shooting, killing thief: Michael Scott Campbell told authorities he awoke inside his Ford F150 truck early Saturday morning by someone attempting to saw Campbell's catalytic converter off of the vehicle. Campbell said he opened the passenger door and shot at the thief. Campbell's story gets worse. Apparently, the man tried to get up and into his vehicle but collapsed so Campbell said he tied him to the ball hitch of the F-150 and drove to a nearby field where he left the man. A witness observed the whole thing and called 911.

Vermont is 80% vaccinated: The Green Mountain state is the most vaccinated U.S. state. After 80% of residents crossed the vaccinated threshold on Sunday, Gov. Phil Scott announced he was ending all COVID-19 restrictions.

Batman doesn't munch box: DC Comics reportedly asked the HBO Harley Quinn animated series to remove a scene in the upcoming third season where Batman goes down on Catwoman because "heroes don't do that." I always knew Bruce Wayne was bad at sex.



Pakistan police detain fast food restaurant staff: Police arrested 19 workers at Johnny & Jugnu in Lahore over the weekend because the staff had refused to give the cops free burgers last week. "This is not the first time something like this has happened," the burger chain said in a statement. The nine officers involved have been suspended.

Something frivolous: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck smooched at dinner.

Microsoft employees slept in data centers: Some Microsoft employees couldn't work from home during the height of the pandemic. Instead, the people in charge of the data centers that kept services like Microsoft Teams afloat had to be physically present, and many slept in the data centers. As this NBC News article helpfully points out: "Generally, data centers are not places where people sleep."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for comparing COVID-19 restrictions to the Holocaust: In statements last month, Greene compared mask requirements by House Democrats to the gold stars Nazis forced Jewish people to wear during the Holocaust. Greene walked back her comments today after she visited the Holocaust Museum on the National Mall. Greene's museum visit comes as "Rep. Brad Schneider prepares to introduce a censure resolution condemning Greene’s latest comments on the Holocaust," Politico reports.

NATO labeled Russia a threat: But the Western alliance of 30 nations didn't go as far when discussing China's "growing influence and international policies," the New York Times reports. The group sees China's tech and military power as a potential "challenge." NATO will attempt to keep up a dialogue with China, especially on issues pertaining to climate change and nuclear weapons.

Biden and Putin will meet on Wednesday: Biden told the press that he isn't seeking conflict with Putin or Russia, but that "we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities."

Can't wait to see how this plotline develops: I think a meteor fell into Indonesia's Mount Merapi.



Wanna know who's trying to unseat King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert? Rich Smith introduces Lambert's challengers here.

More woes for the Texas electric grid: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) advised Texans to conserve power because of “tight grid conditions." Some generators are offline for repairs and, as spring turns to summer and the heat ramps up, ERCOT anticipates a record demand for power. ERCOT wants Texans to keep their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and to stop using pool pumps and big appliances. Strains on the electrical grid back in February sent Texans into a frigid, powerless nightmare for almost a week.

Masks come off, the flu comes in: Masking up for the past year kept the flu and common colds as well as the coronavirus at bay. Now that people have ditched their masks for fresh-faced freedom, common sicknesses are seeping back into our systems. I had a stuffy nose for the first time in a year last week. If you don't want a tickle in your throat, the key, scientists say, is to keep the mask on.

Fentanyl floods California: In the last five years, overdoses from the opioid increased 2,100% in California. The Guardian reports that two San Francisco drug users are dying every day from fentanyl. Prior to 2017, the synthetic drug was hardly seen on the West Coast. Now, it's a full-blown epidemic.

In case this wasn't clear: "Virtually all hospitalized Covid patients have one thing in common: They're unvaccinated."

Not to be corny but I am so excited for the second season of Ted Lasso, a show I didn't expect to love at all.

