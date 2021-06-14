ICYMI: Submit to The Stranger's New Documentary Short Film Festival!

Do you have a great scoop? What about an interesting take? Is it time to scream your singular truth? Are you ready to give the world a reality check? Have you been working on a non-fiction story during the endless hours of quarantine? Well, get it on film and send it to SCOOP!

SCOOP! is a new documentary short film festival brought to you by your friends at The Stranger, The Portland Mercury, and the wild folks behind HUMP, SLAY, and SPLIFF Film Fests.

We're looking for short documentaries (15 minutes or less) of all kinds. Educational, journalistic, humorous, or poetic—all documentary styles are welcome at SCOOP!

Submit your film by October 18 for a chance to be part of the 1st Annual SCOOP! premiering this November. Reminder: This is a documentary film fest, so we’re dealing with facts here. Don’t make shit up.

In addition to fancy award categories, SCOOP! will share a portion of all ticket revenue with filmmakers who make it into the festival.

Let's get on with it! Serve us your scoops, Sloggers!