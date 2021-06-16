I'm sure you're aware that this past Monday was Flag Day. The City of Spokane made a special announcement to celebrate the holy day for vexillologists:
Council passes resolution 6-0 adopting the new Spokane City Flag! Congratulations @spokaneflag pic.twitter.com/NjC5ZWltA3
— Spokane City Council (@Spokane_Council) June 15, 2021
The Spokane Flag Commission was created in 2019. Commissioners received over 400 designs since then, and they landed on... this one. I think it's fine. It's certainly better than the Flag of Seattle, which looks like Chief Seattle resting in the belly of a giant sperm. It's bad.
As a reminder, here's what makes a good flag:
And as another reminder, here's the flag Stranger readers couldn't shut up about in 2019, a flag that haunts me to this day.
Please appraise Spokane's new flag in the comments.