I'm sure you're aware that this past Monday was Flag Day. The City of Spokane made a special announcement to celebrate the holy day for vexillologists:

The Spokane Flag Commission was created in 2019. Commissioners received over 400 designs since then, and they landed on... this one. I think it's fine. It's certainly better than the Flag of Seattle, which looks like Chief Seattle resting in the belly of a giant sperm. It's bad.

As a reminder, here's what makes a good flag:

And as another reminder, here's the flag Stranger readers couldn't shut up about in 2019, a flag that haunts me to this day.

1565108606-orcafaceshadow.jpeg
"Chet Clapper"

Please appraise Spokane's new flag in the comments.