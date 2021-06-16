sticker_patrol_header.jpg
"Drink Pee Pee"
OK, Bear Grylls.
OK, Bear Grylls. JK
This makes me think of one of the most iconic performances I saw live—Amoania performing Mr. Oizo's "De Luca" at Cucchella.

"Bro Culture Is No Culture"
Well...
Well... JK
I get the sticker, but bro culture is unfortunately very much a culture.

"Bezos=Greed"
Yes.
Yes. JK
Hope he has a fun time in space!

"Joe Exotic for President"
Absolutely not.
Absolutely not. JK
I think in a non-COVID timeline, Joe Exotic's presidency would have gained a lot more steam.

"Thank John for Georgetown"
Thank, Him!
John the Baptist is my favorite John (this is not John the Baptist though, I'm pretty sure). JK
I went to Georgetown recently, and remembered how much it fucking rules.

"Inside You There Are Two Wolves"
I am not a human, just two wolves stacked on top of each other.
I am not a human, just two wolves stacked on top of each other. JK
Glad it's confirmed!

"Little Boo"
Love this enbie ghost.
Love this enbie ghost. JK
Thank you Little Boo World! Now I crave Dots.

"Nothing Is Fucked"
I have beef with this sticker.
I have beef with this sticker. JK
EVERYTHING is fucked!

"Stinckers By Xaime"
Love her.
Love her. JK
Spotted inside Fantagraphics, this one is from Jaime Hernandez!

"Paddlin Peggy"
Peg me, get it?
Peg me, get it? JK
Thanks TrashbyCash! I've never watched King of the Hill, and now I want to.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.