Slog AM: US Behind on Vaccine Promises, Biden to Say Something About Crime Soon, Labor PAC Enters Seattle Mayoral Race

Labor unions created a PAC called Essential Workers for Lorena and filled it with $150,000, according to disclosure reports . UFCW contributed $50,000 and UNITE HERE Local 8 dropped $100,000. So far, González has raised a little over $300,000. Meanwhile, Colleen Echohawk's consultant, John Wyble, set up a PAC called Progressive Equity PAC. The PAC lists no contributions at the moment. So long as we're talking about new PACs, 350 Seattle interim executive director Valerie Costa set up a PAC on behalf of nature!!!! All this PAC action comes after a diverse group of people with various business interests established a PAC supporting Bruce Harrell. Right now there's only $24,000 in that PAC, a lot of it real estate money. All these candidates participate in the Democracy Voucher program, so they cannot apply to have their $400,000 spending cap lifted until campaign and PAC spending exceeds that mount.

A break in the rock-throwing case: The Washington State Patrol said cops arrested two people accused of throwing rocks at cars on I-5 and I-90. The prosecutor's office believes "there may be many more people involved."

Two of Washington's most batshit Republicans "closely examined" that batshit Arizona elections audit: Jesse Young's (R-Gig Harbor) apparent anger management issues prompted the state to revoke his access to staff a few years back, and Robert Sutherland (R-Granite Falls) is an election-denier who told his followers to "prepare for war" against people who supported the results of the 2020 elections.

When to find "low-low tides" in Seattle this week: West Seattle Blog has the scoop, plus details on an all-ages tide walk and where to find the Seattle Aquarium's volunteer beach naturalists.

If you need me, I'll be wilting: Here's the city's list of libraries (with AC!!!), wading pools, and spray parks for those who need to cool off.

MASS Coalition will hold a forum with City Council Pos. 9 candidates: Tune in at 5 p.m. this evening to watch the people running for Lorena González's open seat talk about "transportation, equity, and the environment."

cc: Jay Inslee: California plans to cover back rent for its low-income residents, according to the New York Times. Higher-than-expected tax returns and an influx of federal funds spurred California's state Legislature to spend $5.2 billion to pay off 100% of unpaid rent for anyone making up to 80% area median income. Washington's emergency rental assistance program only helps people who are much worse off financially and only covers a maximum three months back rent.

Biden plans to announce an "anti-crime" strategy soon: The guy famous for saying "lock the S.O.B.'s up" will have something to say about "gun crimes" at some point this week. The Washington Post only mentions one concrete policy in their story, and it's one that I cannot even believe is still on the books: "His administration will endorse a measure to end the disparities between sentencing for crack and powder cocaine offenses." Okay cool, yes, get on that. Also, melt the guns. In the meantime, some context to consider: "Crime was down overall last year by about 6 percent, according to previously released FBI data, one of the largest decreases in decades, while at the same time the murder rate appears to have risen about 25 percent, and violent crime about 3 percent."

Biden promised to deliver 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries by the end of June: But yesterday he only released plans to deliver 55 million doses, Al Jazeera reports. His press secretary blames "regulatory and logistical hurdles." The supply of vaccines we plan to deliver or buy for other countries doesn't come near enough to meet the need, and our stinginess will only end up hurting us in the long run as variants continue to pop up.

Several countries in Africa, which has only vaccinated 2% of its population, "reported running out of vaccines in recent days," according to the BBC. The World Health Organization claims "at least half" of the 80 countries involved with Covax "do not have sufficient vaccines to be able to sustain their programmes right now." In response to all this, WHO will set up a vaccine hub to share the mRNA science that could help poorer countries develop their own vaccines.

Philippine president threatens to jail people who refuse COVID-19 vaccine: President Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised address "you choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed." Duterte's health officials had previously said they urged people to get the vaccine but it was voluntary, Reuters said. Could be wrong, but I don't think the CDC ever recommended this strategy.

"Crowded living conditions, spoiled food, lack of clean clothes and struggles with depression:" That's what migrant children say they face in U.S. emergency shelters, Reuters reports. Some said they endured these conditions "for months." The kids say they cry a lot and feel suicidal, can't get appointments to talk with counselors, and sleep with 300 others in creaky and dirty tents or with 2,600 others in a facility.

Colleges can sweeten the pot for athletes and the NCAA can't do shit about it, the Supreme Court decides: So long as they're offering "education related benefits" such as scholarships for grad school, study abroad programs, and computers, colleges can try to entice jocks to play for their schools. According to the Associated Press, the Court's decision is "important in the long term because it sets the stage for future challenges to NCAA rules limiting athletes’ compensation."

Iran elected a new President: After the Guardian Council whittled down the candidates only to the ones that fit their religious standards, an "unusually low" number of people turned out to vote for Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi, who ran the country's judiciary system for a long time, "stands accused of an array of human rights abuses, including the mass killing of political dissidents." Not great! That said, he does seem amenable to re-entering the nuclear deal Trump spiked, which is nice! That said, Politico reports that he will demand the U.S. lift more sanctions than the US was comfortable lifting, which complicates things. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is getting up there in age, and some Iran-watchers think Raisi may replace him.