Maybe you heard through the grapevine (AKA PRUDES ON NEXTDOOR) that The Stranger was bringing a summer drive-in movie EXTRAVAGANZA to the great, GLORIOUS city of Burien. Our fine film impresarios had an evening full of SEX, BLOOD, and DRUGS planned for our neighbors down south. WELL! We're sad to say we've had to CANCEL that fun little drive-in. The neighborhood pitched a fit, arguing that The Stranger's SUMMER MOVIE MASHUP is TOO HOT FOR BURIEN.
So. We're taking the show on the road—the virtual road of the WORLD WIDE WEB!
We're combining THREE of our world-famous film festivals into one big, sexy, stoney, scary movie showcase. Virtually PULL UP and PEEP all our fests at this cinematic omnibus featuring select shorts from SPLIFF, our stoner film fest; SLAY, our horror film fest; and HUMP, the lil' porn festival that started it all!
It'll be a wild night of all the SEX, BLOOD, and DRUGS we can fit into one short film showcase! Every Friday and Saturday night from July 30 through August 21! Grab your tickets now!
Summer Movie Mashup from Index Media on Vimeo.