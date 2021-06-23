Slog AM: Inslee to Announce Short-Term Extension of Eviction Moratorium, Pro-Democracy Paper in Hong Kong Forced to Shut Down, Seattle's Cost of Living Is Too Damn High

A report from Rent.com says you need to make $82,240 a year to comfortably live in the city. Hahahahhaaaaaaaaa. Joel Rogers/Getty

According to the governor's office, that announcement and additional details will come sometime tomorrow. Currently, the moratorium is due to expire on June 30 and housing advocates are hoping that the guv' extends it by at least three more months, reports KING 5. Cool! But let's make like California and cover all the back rent for low-income residents here in the state.

Also happening Thursday: The last supermoon of 2021—the Strawberry Moon.

Warren Buffett resigns as trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: The New York Times calls Buffett a "longtime friend" of Gates and a "huge presence" at the Foundation, giving it around $31 billion in 2006. In his announcement today, Buffett said he donated $4.1 billion more to the organization, but did not give a reason for his resignation. I'm willing to bet that in a couple of years HBO Max will drop a mini-series on the dissolution of the Gates's marriage and a lot of billionaire tea will be spilled.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy paper, Apple Daily, will shut down today: This comes after police arrested one of their employees under Beijing's controversial national security law and froze the paper's assets, reports CNBC. Just last week 500 officers "raided the newspaper's offices while some executives and staff were arrested on suspicion of colluding with a foreign country." Apple Daily's owner—media tycoon and critic of China's government—was also arrested last year under the same law, and remains in jail.

Weather break: Today will be significantly cooler than the rest of the week, providing some much needed relief. I've been liking this hot weather, but it's also causing me some stress because I know it's due to the ever present danger of climate change.

Speaking of: Satellite images taken by the European Union show that ground temperatures in Verhojansk, Siberia reached 118 degrees!! What the FUCK. While Mic notes that ground temperatures and air temperatures aren't quite the same, the temps in Verhojansk this year are significantly above the Arctic's expected average for summer. It goes without saying that this region of the globe should NOT be this hot and the melting of permafrost is Very Bad.

Eric Adams has a large lead in New York City's Democratic primary for mayor: Progressive candidate Maya Wiley is sitting at second place and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia is in third. Distant fourth place finisher Andrew Yang conceded the race pretty quickly. But it ain't over yet. Adams failed to capture 50% of the vote, which—under the city's new ranked-choice voting system—means that New Yorkers could not know who the winner is until mid-July, reports the New York Times. The winner will face off against a Republican known for wearing a red beret, Curtis Sliwa, in the general.

I should note that King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay recently introduced legislation to implement a ranked-choice voting system for county positions, reports KING 5. Zahilay said NYC's high profile mayoral race will be a "great, great test" of the system because "there are a lot of candidates in the field who are viable." The ordinance will have to pass the full county council before it can be considered by voters in November.

First Capitol building rioter from January 6 to be sentenced in court: Federal prosecutors have requested that Trump supporter Anna Morgan-Lloyd of Indiana to be sentenced to three years probation, 40 hours of community service, and pay a $500 fine for her participation in the siege of the Capitol building, reports The Guardian. Having no other connection to extremist groups, her sentencing will be "the first indication of what kinds of sentences federal judges may impose on the hundreds of people who invaded the Capitol."

Looking to beat the heat? The city has announced some public spaces where you can seek refuge, like the 13 branches of the Seattle Public Library reopening with air conditioning. Wading pools, spray parks, lifeguarded beaches, and indoor/outdoor pools are also being reopened by the city during this heat wave, reports the Seattle Times. Get more info here.

A museum in Italy is using flesh-eating bacteria to clean Michelangelo's marble statues in the Medici Chapel: Why? Because Duke Alessandro de Medici was improperly embalmed back in the 16th century, and his bodily fluids have slowly "seeped into the statues of Dusk and Dawn that adorned his father's tomb," says CBS. That's honestly....kind of hot? Anyway, conservationists now have the tools a.k.a flesh-eating bacteria to successfully clean/slurp up the corpse liquid that's staining the Carrera marble.

It's Pride Week here in the city: And later today we'll post a big ole list of gay shit to do this weekend. But! There's also other cool things to do that aren't strictly Pride-related, like Wallingford's first ever Porchfest. You can enjoy some LIVE and OUTDOOR and LOCAL music from 12 to 8 pm in the neighborhood on Saturday. More details about the event are here and make sure to bring water, and sunscreen so you don't shrivel up out there.

A shooting in Mount Baker leaves one dead: A man was shot at a bus stop along Rainier Avenue yesterday afternoon, reports KOMO. He was taken to Harborview Medical Centers where he died of his injuries. Police say bystanders witnessed men approach the victim before they opened fire; it's not immediately clear if the two parties knew each other. Authorities are on the hunt for two suspects and are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.

In a court appearance today, Britney Spears will address her conservatorship for the first time in years: In case it wasn't clear from both PM and Unstreamable yesterday, I have become somewhat invested in freeing Britney from her conservatorship. Follow live updates from Fox News here.

Your daily reminder to get the COVID vaccine if you haven't already: CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference yesterday that "nearly every death, especially among adults, due to Covid-19 is, at this point, entirely preventable." Go on then! Schedule one!

Outside is more expensive: According to a study by Rent.com, the cost of living in our fair city is 56.8% higher than the national average, reports Seattle P.I. For that, we can mostly thank our expensive-ass housing market, which puts the squeeze on Seattleites looking for a roof to put over their heads. And the price of general goods—movie tickets, dry cleaning, haircuts, etc.—in the city is 28.9% higher than the national average.

For your listening pleasure: Britney Spears's "Circus."