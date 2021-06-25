My, what a tight brain.
Oooh! That brain is sizzling! ANTHONY KEO /BRAIN JOLLYGON /4X6/ ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES

Are you under the impression that you're "smart"? Do you think you're well-versed in what's happening around Seattle? Then prove it to yourself and to the world by taking SEATTLE'S ONLY POP QUIZ—a new, weekly quiz chock-full of tough, fun, multiple-choice questions about stories that popped up in Seattle during the past week. Take this week's quiz, submit your answers, and you'll instantly get a score that will tell you in no uncertain terms HOW FUCKIN' BOILING WITH KNOWLEDGE YOUR BRAIN IS.

Support The Stranger

Sponsored
All Aboard: Sound Transit celebrates Pride Month
No matter where you were born, the color of your skin or who you love, all are welcome here.