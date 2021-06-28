Slog PM: Seattleites Flee the Heat, Delta Variant Spikes in California, the Amish Don't Want the Jab

Resist the urge to resort to this behavior tonight, Seattle. Diego Cervo/Getty Images

of AC-less peasants. The hot-air serfs from across Seattle checked themselves into local hotels to seek refuge from their stuffy homes. A Washington Hospitality Association spokesperson confirmed that numerous hotels across the city were full. The spokesperson called six hotels to try to get me a contact to talk to about the heatwave boom but the hotels are so busy that their owners and operators "are helping check guests in, clean rooms, etc." Good luck finding a room at the air-conditioned inn.

Everything is lava: Seattle broke 100 degrees at 11 a.m. Do you think I can sleep in The Stranger's air-conditioned office tonight?



Officially 100 degrees in #Seattle—and it’s not even lunchtime.

Today's temperature keeps climbing: So far, the high is 106 degrees. Right after I typed that, it hit 107. That is simply too many degrees. The Stranger's Rich Smith, who is sitting next to me in our air-conditioned office, remarked that "the degrees have unionized."

Thank you, Marianne Williamson:



What people are experiencing in the Pacific Northwest now is not just a heatwave; it’s a new normal that’s been foretold by climate scientists for quite a while. It will bring with it other disasters also foretold. Neither major political party has been willing to forestall it.

Pfizer and Moderna create a persistent immune reaction: Scientists announced yesterday that the anti-COVID juice from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna may protect against COVID-19 for years. Not sure how many years, but it's plural. If the virus and its variants don't mutate too significantly, then Moderna and Pfizer recipients may not need booster shots to keep their immunity. The scientists didn't look at the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the study.

Delta variant spikes in California: The Delta variant of COVID-19 which wreaked havoc on India earlier this year now makes up 14.5% of California's COVID-19 cases. In May, the Delta variant only accounted for 4.7% of cases. This baby is on the move and it's churning through California's unvaxxed population. Of the 123 Delta cases in Los Angeles County, 89% occurred within unvaccinated people. Get your shot!

Hong Kong banned all flights from the UK because of the Delta variant.

It's highway-buckling hot outside: Your precious roads cannot withstand the scorching wrath of the sun.



Here's a look at the work happening on SR 544, milepost 7 near Everson. Crews are working on repairs and have the highway closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/7buT2X0YRa

A stretch of I-5 buckled: Crews will need to close three lanes between NE 145th Street and NE 130th Street for pretty much the whole evening commute to fix the road.

And here we go.. We have some buckled pavement on southbound I-5 at NE 130th St. Two right lanes are currently blocked. IRT is on scene. Please remember to move over, give us space, and slow down! pic.twitter.com/WYrHAomnqi

Good news for one broken road: Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced today that she had helped secure $11.2 million in federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant for the ailing West Seattle Bridge. That's nowhere near enough to make a dent in the cost of the high bridge's repairs which, combined with the cost of traffic mitigation and low bridge repairs, equals around $107 million. Still, we'll take the federal dollars.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda has a big plan to rename single-family zoning, the land use restriction that only allows residential houses and not dense apartment buildings on the majority of Seattle land, according to a press release. Mosqueda's proposal, if the council approves it, will dub these zones "Neighborhood Residential" instead of single-family. I don't know enough about bureaucracy to know how renaming something can help dismantle it and finally solve our housing crisis, but maybe I should just trust the (Seattle) process?

Did you see the Tour de France crash? A fan's sign caused the majority of the Tour's peloton (a word that means more than one cyclist riding together, not the exercise bike) to crash. First, one cyclist hit the sign and went down. Other bikes followed until the road was a mass grave of fallen cyclists and discarded bikes. The Tour de France said it will sue the woman who caused the crash with her little sign. However, she's fled the country and is "untraceable," according to CBS News. Here's the list of injuries from the crash. Many riders had to bow out of the race because of their injuries. The crash happened during the first stage of the race.

A fan caused a huge crash at the Tour de France today that took down a large group of riders in the first stage



(via @NBCSSports)pic.twitter.com/1r7ZROEGzD

Family keeps receiving calls from their relatives missing in Florida building collapse: Arnie and Myriam Notkin lived in apartment 302 of Champlain Towers South, the building that fell last week. The Notkins have been missing. But, their grandson said his mom has been receiving calls from the Notkin’s landline phone that used to rest next to their bed. When the family picks up the phone, "There is no human sound on the other end of the line, only static," a report from Local10 says. Around 150 people are still unaccounted for. The death toll is now 11.

There is simply no room for ableism in space: Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut.

Football is gay: Happy Pride from the NFL.



If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone.



The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.



For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF pic.twitter.com/bkdWkAZ3vF

Jay Inslee will go on a reopening victory tour: The governor will celebrate Washington's complete reopening on Thursday by hoisting a flag on the Space Needle that reads "Washington Ready.”

BREAKING: The Amish are anti-vaxxers.