Slog PM: Donald Rumsfeld Is Dead, Dr. Huxtable Is Free, and the Heatwave Melts Mount Rainier

Yes, that Rummy. And, yes, that is how I feel about it. It ain't over just because you are over. The dead are still here and fucking up the shit they fucked up when their lights were on. Go to Baghdad today and what will you see? Rummy's ghost does not have a home but a whole freaking city. CNN , which is a department of the State Department, put it this way: "Donald Rumsfeld, a former US secretary of defense under two presidents, died at the age of 88, according to a statement from his family."

The Cold War technocrat attempted to change the whole military game in 2001 as the architect of the illegal war on Iraq, a country that had zip to do with 9/11. Rummy's idea was this: Use Iraq to show China that the US could win major conflicts without what China had—namely, lots of people. Rummy wanted to show this enemy and the world the wonders of a technologically super-advanced and amazingly small military. But it did not work. The war dragged on and the dead started flying back to the US in numbers that refused to fall. Eventually, the US, under the guidance of John McCain, had to resort to "the surge" to gain something that looked like control of the war. This meant "more boots on the ground." This meant the US lost its first cold confrontation with China. (Cold for China; Hot for Iraq.) Why? Cause China can very well put "more boots on the ground" when you like and where you like. Rummy never won a war.

Rummy also made a small contribution to Western philosophy. Žižek, the Slovenian and Hegelian/Lacanian philosopher, discussed it in the post "What Rumsfeld Doesn't Know That He Knows About Abu Ghraib."

In March 2003, Rumsfeld engaged in a little bit of amateur philosophizing about the relationship between the known and the unknown: "There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don't know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don't know we don't know." What he forgot to add was the crucial fourth term: the "unknown knowns," the things we don't know that we know-which is precisely, the Freudian unconscious, the "knowledge which doesn't know itself," as Lacan used to say.

If you do not know that Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable is out of prison on a technicality, then you must not be reading this PM. You must be with the bears and the pines, where the sun don't ever shine.



The 2005 agreement that largely led to Bill Cosby being released from prison on Wednesday was struck with Bruce Castor Jr., a former Pennsylvania prosecutor best known for defending Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial. https://t.co/t5UQX141di

— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 30, 2021

Only two Republicans voted to establish a committee to investigate what Joy Reid describes as the "worst attack on our capitol since the War of 1812." You will not be surprised to learn that the two who broke with a party that is now run by a mind that has made itself the center of an unbelievably twisted universe are Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.).

What the key paragraph of Politico's "A New Darkness Falls on the Trump Movement" reveals is the actual Trump the vast majority of the GOP fears like nothing else:



And yet, there were signs this rally [his first since January 6] was different. During past rallies, Trump’s supporters applauded Trump as he trashed immigrants, demonized the media, and echoed his calls to lock up his opponents. But they also felt hopeful the real estate magnate was giving them a voice. There was a sense that this charismatic outsider would empower them to change Washington, and a joyfulness that came with being part of a movement. Now, they felt cheated. “WE THE PEOPLE ARE PISSED OFF,” one popular rally T-shirt read. Their champion was no longer in office, which means he had been stripped of any real power. It seemed to feed a sense of desperation, even from Trump himself.

The heatwave story of the day:



35 inches of snow melted from Mt. Rainier during the PNW heatwave (4-5 days), according to USDA measurements in Paradise. "I don't recall ever seeing this rapid of a melt when we've seen a lot of snow... Definitely unprecedented," USDA Water Supply Specialist said. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/yIPgmtpnYK

— Kevin Ko (@NewsWithKevin) June 29, 2021

No diggity: We should be very afraid. It is in the back and front of our minds: "Concern mounts over fireworks, dry conditions ahead of 4th of July weekend." Considering the superhero strength of American stupidity when it comes to matters of "gotta have fun," all we can do is hope for the miracle of lots of rain between now and then. Rain. Rain. Rain.



Regular bus service will return to the "Puget Sound transit systems" in the month that begins tomorrow.

Coyote just hanging out at Madison Park on East Ward Street. You got a problem with that? You think you can just have whole city all to yourself? Get real? And, yes, where are your cats at?

ICYMI: The great Bay Area rapper The Gift of Gab has, to use the words of Intelligent Hoodlum, "returned to the essence." He was half of the hip hop duo Blackalicious, a star in the Quannum Projects constellation, and in 2004 dropped an album, 4th Dimensional Rocketships Going Up, that can be considered a 206 masterpiece because it was produced by 206 beat-masters Jake One and Vitamin D. I will leave PM with the best tracks on that work.

The first, Jake One produced:



The second, Vitamin D produced:

