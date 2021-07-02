Seattle Sticker Patrol: Why Are You White?
Jess Stein
"Why Are You White?"
The wokists strike again. JK
Have we (Caucasians, I'm not talking to you) ever thought about asking white people why they're white? Could clear up a few things.
"Open Sesame"
Last time I did poppers I projectile vomited the next day. Coincidence? I think not. JK
Spotted at Pony :)
"Jackson Ridl's Seattle Flag"
The Seattle flag in any form gives me war flashbacks. JK
Ridl explains a bit more about his proposal here
. And if you need a refresher on the chaos of The Stranger
's Seattle flag contest, read this
.
"Heads Will Be Heads"
Spotted near I-5. JK
I liked the way these words sounded together. Grateful to these Grateful Dead fans
who made it.
"Resistance Is Futile"
It certainly feels like it. JK
Spotted near the Capitol Hill light rail station.
"When the World Shoves You..."
Nice. JK
A quote from the anime ONE PIECE
. Thanks, Zoro
.
"Bitches Be Like..."
This hit. JK
I like this, but, again—who is printing out memes and slapping them up around Seattle? I must know!
"Love Takes Courage"
The sigh I just let out. JK
I'm sure this is true, but this thought is too big for my brain to encounter while scouting for street stickers.
"A Nude"
I love this. JK
Love this natural scene.
"Hacking Dragon"
Hey... JK
Ummmmm, how did y'all get this photo of me?
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.
