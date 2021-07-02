Slog PM: An Ocean Hellhole, Fucking Fireworks, and Chef Shota Compares His 2020 Journey to Dragon Ball Z

Just say NO to fireworks and firecrackers and sparklers and generally lighting anything on fire this weekend. Let that hellhole in the ocean be a warning to us all!! GETTY IMAGES/DARE/ANTHONY KEO

It's finally the fucking weekend. It's a three-day weekend for us on Slog, so we'll be back and blogging on Tuesday. You know what else is back? Live music is back. Soft serve is slinging. And we're rounding up the latest headlines, like we do every weekday, in another Slog AM/PM round-up.

First off...

Seattle exorcised the heat: But Satan burped it back up in the Gulf of Mexico.



The Gulf of Mexico is literally on fire because a pipeline ruptured pic.twitter.com/J4ur5MNyt1

— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) July 2, 2021

The so-called "eye of fire" was put out after over five hours of water-firefighting, reports Reuters. The hellhole erupted at Mexico state oil company Pemex's Ku Maloob Zaap oil development, west of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. The head of Mexico's oil safety regulator tweeted that the hole "did not generate any spill," which is hard to believe. What was on fire, if not oil? The incident seems to have been caused by an electrical storm and heavy rains, per Reuters.

Alki Beach will close early this weekend to deter fireworks: The popular West Seattle beach will close an hour and a half earlier than normal (at 10 PM instead of 11:30 PM) to "deter crime" and "prevent people from shooting off fireworks at the park," according to KING 5 and Seattle Parks and Rec. The Seattle Police Department claimed a fight over fireworks on Alki Beach on Monday night, the hottest night in Seattle history, led to a shooting that killed one man and injured three others. A 19-year-old was charged today with second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to Monday's shootings. It seems like the real issue here is gun violence, but sure, fine, let's just shut down the beach an hour and a half early.

No matter when the beach closes, you shouldn't be lighting off firesticks this weekend: First off, it's abnormally dry out there, and we're trying to stave off smoke season as long as we can. A level 3 burn ban is also in effect, meaning no wood and charcoal fires at state beaches and parks. No fireworks at state parks either. And no fireworks in Seattle, where they're illegal.

That said, if you're trying to nark on someone, please don't call 9-1-1: The Seattle Fire Department requests you use the non-emergency line for the Community Safety and Coordination Center (206-625-5011). On a busy day like 4th of July, 9-1-1 should be saved for life-threatening emergencies, like actual fires.



This Fourth of July weekend, ignite a spark on Tinder

... don't ignite sparks on tinder.

— Hilary Franz (@Hilary_FranzCPL) July 2, 2021

The Portland area is taking Seattle's lead: Portland's Mayor Ted Wheeler recently banned the sale of fireworks in Portland, and Portland's Multnomah County extended a ban on the sale and use of fireworks to unincorporated parts of the county.

Speaking of Portland, here are some Oregon-related updates you might find useful from Isabella Garcia, who works at our sister paper The Portland Mercury:

During peak hours of this week's heatwave, over 100 callers in Oregon could not reach 2-1-1, which is the information hotline widely publicized as a primary source for cooling center information and transportation assistance. Local and state officials in Oregon are looking for lessons in the failure in hopes of being better prepared for wildfire season. Several Voodoo Doughnut workers walked out during the heatwave, citing dangerously hot working conditions. The business has fired three of those workers, saying they had “unexcused absences.” The workers plan to respond with legal action. The death toll from the heatwave has risen to 59 people in Portland's Multnomah County and over 80 in Oregon statewide: State and county officials say the number of heat-related deaths may continue to climb into next week, particularly because the isolation that factored into many of the deaths also impedes authorities’ ability to find the people who died. Multnomah County Health Officer Jennifer Vines is asking people to continue to check on their neighbors, especially if they live alone.

Tragically, the heatwave's death toll all over the Pacific Northwest will likely keep rising.

Pivoting from Portland to Spokane: Spokane's Inlander has a great feature on twenty drag performers organizing against a prominent gay club in Spokane over pay disputes.

this piece from @TheStranger on the economics of drag was really helpful background context: https://t.co/S4Yo2GVIeN

— Nate Sanford (@sanford_nate) July 1, 2021

"A Change.org petition calling for recurring stimulus checks from the federal government has reached nearly 2.5 million signatures": If only change were that easy.

Live music is back in Seattle: We've got photos from Barboza and Supernova this week.

Looking for a hot dog this weekend? Eater has a list. I think it's patriotic to put cream cheese, grilled onions, and sauerkraut in hot dogs and I don't care what the rest of the country thinks.

The Bettie Page and Divine murals off I-5 in Seattle got defaced again: The owner of the house displaying the murals, Jessica Baxter, told the Seattle Times that the vandals hurled Christmas ornaments filled with paint at the murals and stole a Black Lives Matter sign. A successful GoFundMe campaign is raising money to repair the murals.

American sprinting star Sha’Carri Richardson is likely out of the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis use: And people are rightly pissed. Richardson is 21 and could be America's fastest woman, but she was disqualified from her signature event after testing positive for pot during trials in Oregon. This detail fucks me up:

"She said she had used the drug to deal with the pressure of competing on the biggest stage of her career and to cope with the news that her biological mother had died, which she said she had learned from a reporter during an interview just days before her event on June 20."

Pot is obviously legal in Oregon, where the Olympic trials were held, but the World Anti-Doping Agency has the drug on its list of prohibited substances. The idea that pot could be a performance-enhancing drug for a sprinter is nonsensical, but since there are so few studies on marijuana, I guess we're just making shit up.



Dream Crushed Over Trivial Bullshit Represents Nation Better Than Gold Medal Ever Could https://t.co/Eqd0kSuPMg pic.twitter.com/np6RYhy8Ai

— The Onion (@TheOnion) July 2, 2021

Some background on pot and athletes, from the New York Times:



The Canadian snowboarder Ross Rebagliati tested positive for marijuana after winning a gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. He was initially stripped of his medal, but the ruling was quickly overturned because marijuana wasn’t actually on the list of banned substances; it was added soon afterward. Rebagliati was found to have 17.8 nanograms per milliliter in his system; he blamed secondhand smoke. In 2013, WADA raised the threshold for a positive test to 150 ng/ml from 15. The swimmer Michael Phelps was suspended for three months in 2009 after a picture of him smoking from a bong emerged. That ban did not coincide with any major competitions.

Put on your seatbelts: This news round-up is pivoting into Top Chef: Portland talk.



SPOILERS AHEAD: If you're a fan of Top Chef: Portland, you've probably heard by now that Seattle's Top Chef king Chef Shota Nakajima (of Taku and formerly Adana) did not win the Top Chef crown last night. He came in as a close runner-up, maybe due to some funkily cooked rice on his third course. Still, he was the clear frontrunner this season, almost exclusively getting perfect praise.

Texas's Gabe Erales beat out Shota and fellow competitor Dawn Burrell for the title: And then he immediately inspired controversy. It starts with this report that came out last December, which announced that Erales was fired from his job at the Comedor in Austin after returning from filming Top Chef. The details were initially vague, but new information has come out this afternoon, including confirmation that the restaurant fired him for violating the company's policy against harassment for his actions toward a female employee. More from Bethany Jean Clement at the Seattle Times:

After season 18 of Top Chef finished filming in Portland last fall, Erales, it has emerged, was terminated as executive chef of Austin’s Comedor for “repeated violations of the company’s ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women,” according to the Austin American-Statesman. Erales has admitted to cutting an employee’s hours after the end of a “consensual sexual relationship” with her when he returned from the Portland taping, also telling the American-Statesman that he continued communicating with her in an unprofessional manner.

That's not the only shadow over the season: Seattle's Chef Edouardo Jordan, accused by 15 women of sexual misconduct or unwanted touching, was a part of the finale episode, but the show edited him out after the allegations came out, reports the Seattle Times.

So, will the outcome of the show change? It seems up in the air. Here's one of the show's hosts, Padma Lakshmi.



To be clear, no one has alleged sexual harassment on the record or otherwise to Bravo/Top Chef and we judges didn't have any indication of inappropriate behavior from Gabe during his time on set.

— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 2, 2021

Earlier this morning, before updated reports on Erales came out, I called the show's fan-favorite, Seattle's Chef Shota Nakajima. We talked about the show's bubble, his future plans for his Capitol Hill restaurant Taku, restaurant workplace cultures, and Dragon Ball Z—but we didn't talk about Erales, since I became aware of the new details a few hours after we talked, so our interview is regrettably dated. Shota hasn't given comment on those updates. While we wait for more info to drop, here's our conversation from this morning. It's edited for length and clarity.



