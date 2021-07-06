Slog PM: Recall Sawant Says They Have 9,000 Signatures, Sha'Carri Richardson Won't Compete in Tokyo, Succession's Season 3 Trailer Is Here!

The criminalization of cannabis in this country is absolutely infuriating. My heart goes out to Richardson. Patrick Smith/Getty.

In conjunction with a coalition of arts organizations around the city, Seattle City of Literature will host a mayoral arts forum on Thursday, July 22 at 6 pm. Vivian Phillips and Marcie Sillman will moderate and it will be in-person. Register here

The Recall Sawant campaign is pretty damn close to getting enough signatures to potentally get onto the ballot this fall: The campaign needs 10,739 signatures—and has collected 9,000 of them, putting them way ahead of schedule, reports Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. Though an email blast to supporters says the signatures are needed by August 1, the recall campaign actually has until October 19 to get them in. If successful in gathering the necessary signatures, it's still "not clear when the vote would be able to appear on the ballot," says CHS Blog.

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham, of nearly her entire 13 year-conservatorship, has submitted a petition to resign.

A woman shot and killed at Sam's Tavern in Bellevue last night: After an extensive search, police have arrested the suspect, a 34-year-old man. According to the Seattle Times, the woman was the suspect's estranged wife and an employee of Sam's. The suspect shot and killed her as she started to close down at the end of the night.

🚨ALERT🚨: The first teaser trailer for the third season of Succession has just dropped. The internet, understandably, has lost its shit. Our favorite heathens are back this fall, giving you ample time to rewatch the first two seasons:



Bookmarking to read later: E. Alex Jung's profile of theeeeeee Jennifer Coolidge.

Some updates on the Chef Edouardo Jordan situation: Last Wednesday, Eater Seattle published a story that followed up with employees who worked at Jordan's JuneBaby and Salare restaurants. Those employees quit after the Seattle Times dropped a report that alleged Jordan "subjected employees and other women in the local restaurant industry to sexual misconduct or unwanted touching, according to 28 people." The Eater story highlights how the former employees have formed an "informal coalition" to advocate and lobby the Washington state Legislature for better protections for restaurant workers against harassment. They're looking into doing a "pop-up with rotational staffing" to raise money for organizations doing work in that area.

Meanwhile this weekend, Jordan posted a new statement to his Instagram about the allegations and what his next steps are, if you care.

"No sit, no lie" ordinance goes into effect in Everett today: The controversial and cruel law gives police more power to sweep encampments as it makes it illegal to sit or lie down in a 10-block stretch in the city, reports KING 5. Also today, a Pallet Shelter Program launched, providing 20 pallet homes "paid for by a federal grant that will temporarily house up to 30 chronically homeless people in Everett."

The Delta variant is no fucking joke: And, according to The Guardian, public health authorities along the west coast are "sounding the alarm" that the variant is "rapidly gaining significant ground," causing 25% of new infections in the country. California in particular is dealing with a rise in Delta variant cases, "accounting for 35.6% of specimens sequenced that are categorized as 'variants of concern' or 'variants of interest.'" L.A. County is advising all residents—vaccinated or not—to mask up indoors because of it.

Speaking of which: In a speech today, the president detailed five ways that his administration will zero in on getting unvaccinated Americans the vaccine:

1.) He'll partner with 42,000 local pharmacies where you can walk in without an appointment to get vaxxed.

2.) He'll place renewed emphasis on getting vaccines to local doctors whom people trust...

3.) ...as well as to pediatricians treating children.

4.) He will intensify efforts to get shots to people at work or get people paid leave so they can get their shot.

5.) He'll send out more mobile unit clinics at events, sporting events, festivals, and other places where people gathering.



WATCH: Biden outlines five steps the U.S. will take to get more Americans vaccinated pic.twitter.com/7aJhIX5g5s

— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 6, 2021

the creation of the COVID-19 Surge Response teams made up of people from FEMA, the CDC, and other federal agencies to help states respond to the spread of the Delta variant among unvaccinated communities. Watch some of his speech down below:

It's been six months since the Capitol insurrection: I know our paper has an aversion to anniversaries, but these past six months have felt like six years. And according to CNN more than a dozen people—Capitol Police officers, Capitol security officials, lawmakers, aides—said that not enough has been done to adequately address security concerns in Washington, D.C. What timing! Apparently Trump's goons could be plotting something for August, when they believe Trump might be reinstated as president. America :)

Runner Sha'Carri Richardson barred from competing in Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cannabis: Shame, shame, shame on this country of ours. Despite acknowledging the need to reevaluate THC's place on the prohibited substances list, USA Track & Field did not give Richardson a shorter suspension for smoking weed. She was thus left off the U.S. relay list. Richardson told Today that she used cannabis to cope after learning about the death of her biological mother a week before her 100-meter qualifier, reports NBC News. My little heart—I'm still Team Richardson.

It's seal puppy season: And West Seattle Blog has some tips via David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network on why you need to leave these puppers alone if you happen to come across them.

No surprise here: Seattle Times' FYI Guy Gene Balk reports that "a higher percentage of adults in the Seattle metro area consumed some types of alcohol—in particular, liquor and wine—once the pandemic hit." According to the new data, nearly a quarter of Seattleites said they consumed liquor in the past week during the panini, while the number of self-reported winos rose by 67,000. Here's to finding better coping methods this fall!

An event suggestion: Tomorrow, Henry Art Gallery is hosting Serious Tings: Wayne Chen in Conversation with Steve "Urchin" Wilson & Special Guest Maxine Walters, a panel discussion presented by the Black Cinema Collective (BCC). Tying into BCC's Black Spatial Elegance series, the panel takes its name from Serious T'ings Ah Go Happen: Three Decades of Jamaican Dancehall Signs by Walters, which features over "200 hand-painted Jamaican Dancehall music and event posters dating back to the early 1980s." Tune in to listen to these experts discuss the influence of dancehall, music posters, and their relationship to the Henry's exhibition Gary Simmons: The Engine Room.

For your listening pleasure: "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY" by Amaarae featuring Moliy.