New Savage Lovecast: Oh No, It's MRSA!

Dear Emily Post: What am I to do when I encounter my boyfriend in the basement enjoying large amounts of cocaine, in women's attire, with a gentleman we both know very well?

A kinky woman already agreed to open up her relationship with her boyfriend. So why did he have to go out and cheat?

On the Magnum, a very ethical stripper, bartender, and sugar baby has contracted MRSA and worries she is putting others at risk. Not sure what MRSA is? Well, you will know plenty about it after you listen to Dan's interview with infectious disease expert Dr. Paul Pottinger. Does she have to quit her jobs? Find out.

A woman with a great sex life always has to think about porn in order to come. Is this normal? Must she change her erotic inner life?

