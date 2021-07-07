Slog AM: Assassins Kill Haiti President, SPOG Opposed Insurrection Investigation, Fish Hooked on Meth

Drugs in the water can create some fishy dependencies... Jess McGlothlin/Getty Images

: A group of attackers assassinated President Jovenel Moïse in his home in Port-au-Prince last night. His wife was also shot, but her condition is still unknown. Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the attackers were still unknown and that they may have been speaking Spanish. Joseph is running the country now. The volatile political situation in Haiti in the 11 years since the earthquake precipitated this killing.

Some important context: According to CNN, on July 5, Moïse named a new prime minister, but the old prime minister is the one who has seized control after Moïse's killing. On top of that, violence rocked Port-au-Prince in June, COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Haiti, and the country is on the verge of an election with a constitutional amendment up for a vote that would strengthen the power of the presidency.

Inslee declares a wildfire state of emergency: In light of Washington's record drought and record heat waves, Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency order prohibits most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30. Inslee doesn't want Washington to go up in flames this year. Our state has already had a record-breaking number of fires this summer, according to Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. It's probably gonna be bad this year.

Welcome to the tinder box: Seattle hasn't seen a lick of rain in 22 days. That trend won't end any time soon.

A bearded Mike O'Brien endorses Lorena Gonzalez for mayor: The former city council member spends the two minutes in this video dispelling hearsay that labor unions might stand in the way of green policy. The beard looks good, Mike!



Yes! You can be a labor champion and a climate champion at the same time. https://t.co/XnQB8z5DpY via @YouTube

— Mike O'Brien (@mikejobrien) July 7, 2021

In case you're doubting the reality of climate change: This past June was the hottest June in North American history.

Humans can suddenly die from heat: Otherwise healthy people can keel over and kick the bucket "when relative humidity is above 95 percent and temperatures are at least 88 degrees," VICE reports. These conditions are happening more frequently as the planet warms. Cool, cool, cool.

Legalized marijuana in New Mexico keeps putting dog cops out of a job. As part of the narcotics unit, dog cops sniff out drugs and alert their cop handlers when drugs are present. However, the dog cops, cursed without opposable thumbs or the gift of human speech, cannot say which drug they've detected. This presents a problem in the post-legalized marijuana world since if a dog cop sniffs some Mary Jane and the cops do a search, it'd be a violation of probable cause. So, they're out of a job.

No sign of survivors at Surfside: Today marked the 14th day of search and rescue efforts at the site of the Florida condo collapse. No survivors have been pulled from the rubble and the odds that anyone is still alive in there after two weeks under piles of concrete and an encroaching tropical storm are low. Over 100 people are still unaccounted for. The death toll rose to 36.

Feds bust up bible study group: The group run by a Capitol insurrection participant didn't do a lot of Bible talk. Instead, they chatted about surveilling the U.S. Capitol, making Molotov cocktails, and seceding from the union in a sort of Civil War 2.0.

There could be some thunderstorms in your future: But no rain. Don't even think about rain.



Radar activity is showing elevated convection with thunderstorms possible in the Cascades. Cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds may accompany these storms. #wawx pic.twitter.com/QYFYMc5R2q

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 7, 2021

Meth-addicted trout exist: Some scientists wanted to see if fish could become addicted to drugs since some level of drugs has been found in freshwater rivers. For a period of eight weeks, the scientists put 40 brown trout in a tank filled with water laced with meth. After those eight weeks, scientists wanted to see if the fish experienced withdrawal. They placed the fish in fresh, non-meth water, and gave them the option of swimming into meth water or non-meth water. All the fish who'd spent eight weeks in the meth water swam to the meth water again.

Beth's is back: Seattle's favorite 24-hour greasy spoon will reopen for the first time since it closed last October during the hodgepodge of COVID-19 restaurant regulations. On Thursday, Beth's will open its doors again. However, its hours will be slightly different. Beth's will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. I've never been to Beth's before 10 p.m., but I'm willing to make a change to grab a plate of biscuits and gravy and bottomless hashbrowns.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild made a stink during insurrection investigation: SPOG, unsurprisingly, doesn't want the Office of Police Accountability to investigate the six Seattle Police Department officers who may have attended the Jan. 6 insurrection. Throughout the months-long investigation, SPOG has fought back against it—putting up a stink about the OPA searching the officers' texts, photos, bank statements, and filing a grievance against the city that the investigation "was unlawful and discriminatory." The OPA is expected to announce its findings of whether those officers attended the insurrection on Thursday. SPD Chief Adrian Diaz said he'll fire any officer who attended the insurrection.

That Holocaust museum visit didn't work for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The representative originally visited a Holocaust museum to educate herself after she compared COVID-19 requirements and vaccinations to the Holocaust. Just weeks later, Greene compared the members of Biden's administration encouraging Americans to get the vaccine to "medical brown shirts.” The "brown shirts" were a paramilitary group that helped Hitler and the Nazis seize power.

King County must pay King County Metro employee $900,252: A jury ordered the county to pay up after finding that Metro acted in retaliation after Claude Brown, a Black senior employee, alleged "racial discrimination in the agency’s hiring and promotional processes," the Seattle Times reports. The jury rejected Brown's claims of discrimination after Metro passed over him for a promotion and union officials allegedly told him that "the county would never hire a supervisor with 'braids.'" However, the jury did find that the county retaliated after Brown complained of discrimination. "The jury awarded Brown $228,952 in economic damages and $671,300 for emotional harm."

Eric Adams wins the New York City mayoral primary: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams officially won the NYC Democratic primary. He'll face off against Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general —so he's pretty much a shoo-in for mayor. Listen, I don't care about New York politics, but I want to take this opportunity to remind you that Adams faced a residency controversy late in the race. People accused him of living in New Jersey and he hosted an apartment tour which really looks like an apartment that might belong to his 25-year-old son.

But my favorite video of Adams is this one from 2011 where Adams, then a state senator, detailed all the places children could hide contraband in a house.



here's nyc mayor candidate eric adams teaching you how to search your own home for contraband. and no, this music was legit already there. i didn't alter *anything* in these excerpts lolol pic.twitter.com/EjNbzcbtNr

— antizionism is good (@soulkhan) April 14, 2021

A new music festival on Labor Day: The producers of Capitol Hill Block Party announced DAY IN • DAY OUT, a new two-day music festival at the Seattle Center over Labor Day weekend. Musical guests include Aminé, KAYTRANADA, Parisalexa, CHVRCHES, Chong the Nomad, STRFKR, and more. You can find information on the festival's website.

