Slog AM: Global COVID Death Toll Surpasses 4 Million, Spectators Banned from Tokyo Olympics, Missing Text Whistleblowers File $5 Million in Claims Against the City

Health workers in Jakarta, Indonesia bury someone suspected of dying of COVID-19. Ed Wray/Getty

Last week, 373,000 Americans filed first time unemployment claims, up from last week's revised total of 371,000, reports CNBC. Continuing claims stand at 3.34 million, down 145,000 from the week previous.

4 million people across the globe have died of COVID-19: And that number is believed to be an undercount. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States—followed by Brazil and India—account for a third of global deaths, reports CNN. Even though places like the US and Europe are seeing a drop in cases due to widespread vaccination, countries like Indonesia are seeing a massive surge and the Delta variant poses a threat to all. The pandemic is not over.

Last week's heat dome probably killed 1 billion marine animals in British Columbia: That estimate comes from Christopher Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia, who calculated that terrifying number, reports The Guardian. Pointing out the thousands of dead mussels on a Vancouver beach, he notes that the mass death of shellfish "would temporarily affect water quality because mussels and clams help filter the sea."

I would like to eat this cherry: Italian farmers Alberto and Giuseppe Rosso from Pecetto Torinese grew the world's largest cherry, a carmen cherry clocking in at 33g (1.16 oz), reports The Guardian. Someone get me a flight to Italy, stat—I have found a new calling.

These Olympic games are going to be a mess: The organizers of the games have announced a ban on spectators after Japan declared a COVID state of emergency this week, reports Reuters. According to medical experts, a spectator-less game is the "least risky" option as Tokyo—where COVID cases are on the rise due partially to the Delta variant—will see an influx of thousands of athletes and trainers because of the games.

Last night, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot outside an AMC Factoria 8 in Bellevue, reports the Seattle Times. Police say they are still searching for a suspect, who they believe was in the parking lot with the man when the shooting went down.

Rescue workers end search at collapsed Surfside condo complex, begin recovery mission: After two weeks, authorities said there was "no chance of life" at what remains of the Champlain Towers South building, reports Yahoo! News. Currently, 60 people are confirmed dead while 80 people are potentially unaccounted for. Just before the effort switched from rescue to recovery, "emergency workers joined local officials, rabbis and chaplains in a moment of silence."

The World Health Organization wants us to hold our horses: The body urges "extreme caution" when it comes to fully doing away with COVID-related public health protocols after seeing "sharp increases" of cases in many countries, reports CNBC. In a press conference yesterday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus blasted vaccine nationalism as "morally indefensible and an ineffective public health strategy" against a rapidly mutating disease. That being said, the best thing you can do to prevent this from getting worse is to go get yourself a vaccine if you haven't already.

Man run over by Tacoma police officer awarded $1.5 million by jury: Emanuel Andrade sued the Tacoma Police Department, the city, and Officer Luke Faulkner, for an incident that occured in 2014. Andrade alleged that Faulkner was "messaging a coworker about meal plans when he rolled over Andrade, who was lying in the street after drinking," reports KOMO. The jury initially awarded Andrade $3.5 million, but reduced it by half after finding him 50% responsible.

Seward Park beach is closed: Due to a shortage of qualified lifeguards, reports KING 5. Seattle Parks and Recreation chose to close this location due to "equity considerations and proximity to other open beaches coupled with current parking challenges at the park." Green Lake's East Beach will also go lifeguard-less this summer. But you can expect to see lifeguards at the following beaches: Madrona, Magnuson, Matthews, Madison, Mount Baker, Pritchard, and West Green Lake.

The Capitol Hill branch of Seattle Public Library will reopen on Sunday: Finally.

Weather break:

Two whistleblowers in Mayor Jenny Durkan's missing texts saga file claims against the city: Stacy Irwin and Kimberly Ferreiro allege they "felt compelled to resign after being subjected to hostile conditions and retaliation in the mayor's office" and are each seeking $5 million in damages, reports the Seattle Times. If you'll remember, in May the Times also reported that Durkan had not retained her texts from late August 2019 to late June 2020 during an extremely contentious time in the city. A complaint made by Irwin, with support from Ferreiro, launched the investigation by the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, which determined "that the mayor’s office had broken the state’s Public Records Act (PRA) while dealing with requests from reporters and others for Durkan’s communications." The city has not commented on the litigation. But I will say, Jenny really knows how to rack those suits up!

Filing away to read later: The New York Times Magazine's Jazmine Hughes profiled Lil Nas X about his "hot boy summer."

For your listening pleasure: Sonikku's "SWEAT" feat. LIZ (SOPHIE remix).