Seattle Sticker Patrol: Do I Have To? Right Now?

Jess Stein

"I Don't Want to Deal With This Right Now"

Big mood. JK

"This Is Not New York"

Facts. JK

"Sculpture Crystallized in Amber"

Pardon the flash. JK

"Go Vegan"

Nice. JK

"Bernie, Bro"

Spotted: On the Pony patio. JK

"The Cost Is High..."

Um. JK

"Let's Drink Dad's Beer"

I'm game! JK

"Cute Axolotl"

So delicate! JK

"Everyday Is A Great Day for Abolition"

Even a cloudy day like today! JK

The ways in which this Starheadboy sticker encapsulates my very being right now............it's uncanny.Spotted in Georgetown, these stickers made their way over here from the other Washington. Thanks Micro Protests . Pretty sure this says "Punch a Nazi in the Dick" but not 100% on that.Did Moby make this?Bernie definitely would have won if he had pulled out this trick.Somehow that makes me feel worse.My dad doesn't really drink beer, but whenever my grandpa visits us from Kansas City, he always gets a six-pack of Fat Tire. So we can drink those.Thanks Cora Lee ! Axolotls always make me think of former Stranger managing editor Leilani Polk's feature on the cute little creatures.A good reminder.





"Life Is Good, Take It Slow"

We've done a 180 from first sticker to last sticker. JK

I listened to this sticker and ate some perfectly sweet and cold strawberries as a reminder of how good I have it. Thank you, turtle.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.