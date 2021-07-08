TONIGHT: Public Pool Breaks Down Their Debut Album at The Rendezvous

In their first publicly ticketed event, Seattle music blog Dan's Tunes is hosting the latest installment of their entertaining Talking Tracks podcast at The Rendezvous in Belltown. The series features Dan Ray (the Dan of Dan's Tunes) and a local band, who plays every song on their latest record as Ray interviews them track-by-track. It's a great behind-the-scenes look at how albums come together. The guest of honor this time around is Boston-made, Seattle-based band Public Pool, who will bring their kinda-grimy-yet-effervescent brand of surf rock to the Rendezvous stage. Join Ray as the quartet chats shop about their debut album, Feel Better Tomorrow, and plays it in full. If you can't make it down to the show, you can tune in to the live stream by downloading the app LiveMo, and if you can't tune in to that, then the recording will go up in full on Spotify. You have no excuse! JASMYNE KEIMIG

Tickets to Dan's Tunes' Talking Tracks: Public Pool are $25, and doors are at 7 PM—get yours here.