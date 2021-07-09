Slog AM: Third Vaccine Dose Coming to a Future Near You, Heatwave Fucked Shit Up for Shellfish, Amazon's War On Workers Intensifies

"The Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Salish Sea" NASA

by the madness of capitalist reason (grow, grow, grow, liberate carbon, liberate carbon, liberate carbon) did a number on people (73 known dead), the snow on our volcanoes, and now marine life in the Pacific Northwest. KOMO reports that "some of the clams and oysters cooked to death in the intense heat," and "shellfish farmers are now assessing how bad the damage was." As time progresses, the scale of the damage caused by the three-day heat dome is becoming clearer. For example, a Canadian marine biologist, Chris Harley , estimates that a stunning "1 billion small sea creatures—including mussels, clams and snails—died during the heatwave in the Salish Sea ." The creatures were boiling to death in sea water. Picture that? Picture the end of times.

Now, let's look at this story just in from Alaska. There was a small plane in the sky with a pilot and six passengers. It was flying along and doing its thing. Then all of sudden a madman "took control of the plane's yoke and caused it to nosedive." Everyone was going to die. The ground was getting nearer and nearer. There would be an explosion, smoke, burning trees and plants in a remote part of America. But the pilot regained his senses and, with assistance from the sane passengers, took control of the plane. The madman was constrained and the plane safely landed in Aniak, Alaska. And, yes, this is a parable about capitalism, global warming, and American democracy.

Boeing's regional disappearing act continues. This time, it sold a big chunk of itself in Bellevue. Eventually, all our region will see of the world's largest aerospace company is a supercilious smile.

Amazon is still being all shady about the way it manages workers. Seattle Times: "Amazon instructs managers not to tell office employees that they are on a formal performance-management plan that puts their job in jeopardy unless the employee explicitly asks..."

Pfizer is the first in line to push a third COVID-19 vaccine dose. The belief is that a third jab six months after the second one will super-boost "vaccine efficacy against new coronavirus variants." When the third is ready, Pfizer, my arm is ready for you. Best believe that.

Wells Fargo is getting ready to do a whole lot of people wrong by "shutting down all existing personal lines of credit in coming weeks." The bank did, however, advise its customers to brace themselves for negative credit-score impacts.

Which one is Tomi Lahren? Do you even want to know?



Honestly took me a minute to figure out which one is Tomi Lahren. pic.twitter.com/QngUCqJRmn

— Schooley (@Rschooley) July 8, 2021

But you certainly do want to know about the little genius named Zaila Avant-garde:



13-year-old Zaila Avant-garde is the first African American champion in the history of the Scripps National Spelling Beepic.twitter.com/Wm38xiEqSn

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 9, 2021

A great jazz critic really wants to know about Zaila's surname:



Is this true? Or some kind of jazz urban legend? Somebody please tell me this really happened. https://t.co/BHDMJTrb5D

— Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) July 9, 2021

The giant Japanese automaker Toyota is now said to have changed its position on the Republican legislators who officially registered their support of Trump's three-month long coup attempt by voting to decertify the 2020 election. The corporation will no longer give this sorry lot its money. As that old jingle goes: "You asked for it; you got it, Toyota."

Is she also Tomi Lahren? Sure looks like a lot of Tomi Lahrens are out there.



I told y’all these anti-CRT laws and voter suppression laws go hand-in-hand as part of strategy where one justifies the other. pic.twitter.com/szSRCaonKs

— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 8, 2021

Nevertheless, we call this kind of thing mission creep of the white nationalist variety. And make no mistake about what's going on here. This whole voter suppression and critical race theory fear-mongering has as its sole goal the protection of whiteness in a world that's valuing it less and less.

Chase Burns brings you up to speed on the report of the SPD cops who participated in the white nationalist coup attempt of January 6. On this issue, I'm one with the insistence of mayoral candidate Andrew Grant Houston that all cops involved must be fired. All of them. Every single one must get. We insist.

