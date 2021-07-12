Slog PM: Fires Char the West Coast, English Soccer Fans Suck, No Fast Songs in Seoul Gyms

: Of the estimated 78 people who died from this summer's unprecedented heatwave in Washington, at least five of them were homeless people living outside. According to the Seattle Times , the homeless population is 100 to 200 times more at risk for heat-related death than the rest of the population. As climate change intensifies our temperature extremes, that number could rise.

Texas Dems plan to flee the state to stall regressive voting rights legislation: The Texas Legislature's special session is getting spicy. Texas Republicans want to pass a suite of bills that would make it harder to vote in Texas by implementing new identification requirements on mail-in ballots, banning 24-hour and drive-thru voting, and empowering partisan poll watchers, according to the Guardian. To stop the vote, Democratic legislators will leave the state so that the Republicans don't have a quorum and can't hold a vote. Earlier this year, the Dems walked out of the Legislature to stall the first vote on these anti-voting bills. When the legislators flee the state, the Republicans can authorize the sergeant-at-arms to track down lawmakers, arrest them, and bring them back to the Legislature.

The North American west coast is ablaze: British Columbia has 300 currently burning fires, Washington four, Oregon 13, and California 24. Give the firefighters a raise. Here's a smoke map for Washington state.

Haiti police arrest key suspect in president's assassination: Police have arrested Emmanuel Sanon, a 63-year-old Haiti-born doctor based in Florida as the prime suspect in last week's assassination of the Haitian president. Haitian officials say that Sanon was plotting to become president. He allegedly played a "vital role" in the assassination plot. Meanwhile, the political situation in Haiti is terrible. A majority of the Parliament wants an entire new government to replace the interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, according to the New York Times.

Seattle animal shelters need you to foster a dog: The NW Canine Coalition said that shelters and rescues were "overflowing." If Seattle shelters can't find foster families, they'll have to turn away dog transports from other states. According to KING5, 40% of Seattle's shelter dogs come from California. Many foster families are traveling or going back to work in person, so fewer people are available to take in a pooch.

Huge news: Jaclyn Schuenzel, a stay-at-home parent from Redmond, will be on Jeopardy! tonight, according to a press release I received.

English soccer fans are racists: Yesterday, Italy extended England's 55-year long losing streak when they bested the Brits in penalty kicks at the Euro Cup final. English fans have a reputation for being absolutely awful. They broke out into brawls with Italian fans and each other after the game and inundated their own players who missed their penalty shots with racist remarks and emojis. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka are all Black players on the English team. They all missed their penalties yesterday. English fans filled their Instagram comments with racist emojis such as gorillas, monkeys, and bananas. People also defaced a mural of one of the players in Manchester with slurs.

Johnson & Johnson woes: The Food and Drug Administration will warn Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients that their chances of developing a rare neurological disease called Guillain–Barré syndrome are three to five times higher than the general population. The FDA maintains the risk of developing the disease still remains low.

Tokyo's state of emergency: The host city of the 2020 2021 Olympic games "recorded 502 new cases on Sunday, the 23rd straight day of week-on-week gains" according to Reuters. Only 28% of the Tokyo population has been vaccinated. Tokyo announced that the Olympics will ban all spectators in an attempt to limit the spread of contagion.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 in Seoul, South Korea banned gyms from playing songs with tempos higher than 120 beats per minute. Fast-paced songs make people breathe faster and sweat more. Both breath and sweat have little COVID-19 bugs. No more breathing and sweating hard in gyms. Problem solved? South Korea reported 1,100 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Florida broke a new record: More Florida manatees have died in 2021 than in any other year. Most of them are dying of starvation due to the loss of seabeds, the Associated Press reports. Blame water pollution for killing seabeds and, thus, killing the sea cows.

Child Tax Credits are coming: In the coming days, the U.S. Treasurey Department will start making monthly payments of up to $300 per child to families with offspring. Some hiccups remain for how the government will get the checks to hardest-to-reach families, aka the poorest families that need this assistance the most. In case you were wondering, none of us child-haters at The Stranger will be receiving those payments.

Rideshare drivers use pandemic rules to discriminate: Rideshare drivers have been falsely accusing riders of not wearing masks. According to a BuzzFeed News report, the majority of these false claims happen to Black riders or LGBTQ+ riders. They see the mask complaints as a form of discrimination. Some drivers say passengers have also falsely dinged them for not wearing a mask to score free rides.

It's that time of year again: The Presena glacier in Northern Italy needs to be wrapped in a tarp. This happens every year to slow glacial melt. Still, the glacier has lost one-third of its volume since 1993.