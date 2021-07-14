Slog AM: Chelan County Burns, Schumer Wants to Federally Decriminalize Weed, Have You Read Our Endorsements Yet?

Our endorsements are here, baby!

Sponsored oin Seattle Humane Society’s Rescue Squad on July 16 Tune in to celebrate pets! Be part of Seattle Humane Society's Day of Giving virtual fundraiser on July 16.

And boy, are they good! If you haven't had a chance to read the Stranger Election Control Board's legally binding endorsements, correct that mistake and do it right now . Then, vote the way we tell you to. Even if you can't stand our hysterics, PLEASE take some time to look at James Yamasaki's chaotic and brilliant illustration , then take a glance at our cheat sheet and vote the way we tell you to.

The Recall Sawant campaign has filed a complaint with King County Elections over Kshama Solidarity's efforts to get the recall on the November ballot, reports Capitol Hill Seattle. In the complaint, the recall campaign alleges that the solidarity campaign has photocopied petitions that "don't have the security provisions" and "have not been screened" by the official recall campaign. They also allege the solidarity campaign has collected "fictitious names and fraudulent signatures."

Last night, a man was stabbed on 3rd Avenue between Cherry and James: He suffered a stab wound to his upper chest and was rushed to the hospital in "critical condition," reports KOMO. Police say the suspect is still at large.

The moon does a wobble: In lock step with rising sea levels over the globe due to climate change, a new study from NASA finds that the wobble will bring dramatic increases in U.S. coastal flooding in the 2030s, reports Axios. Already at-risk flooding areas near sea-level across the country will "only get worse," says NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

The Lumber Yard Bar in White Center finds a new location after a devastating fire: Though owner Nathan Adams remained mum on exactly where it will be, he told KING 5 the new spot will be a few blocks away from the original and that construction will likely take around six months. After fundraising over $120,000, Adams hopes to reopen on January 5, 2022, the anniversary of The Lumber Yard's opening in 2018. We should expect to hear more details about this new location next week.

Weather break: We've got two weather-related streaks going on. Which will break first?

Two Seattle streaks under pressure Friday. Current dry streak at 29 days in a row. There is a slight chance of showers Friday. The other streak, consecutive days with highs 70° plus is at 28 days in a row. Better chance this streak gets broken Friday. Warmer for weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WvILbb8H3A

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 14, 2021

The Nicolas Cage x Joe Exotic TV show is dead in the water: The actor confirmed that Amazon has decided not to move forward with the scripted series starring Cage as the Tiger King, reports Vulture. While doing press for his new movie Pig, Cage said the studio was initially enthusiastic about the series, but felt it was "no longer relevant." LOL, fine. But never fear, John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon's interpretation of Exotic and Carole Baskin for Peacock is still on.

A shooting near the Duwamish River leaves one man dead: Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 3 pm in Tukwila, reports the Seattle Times. The man died at the scene despite police and medics attempting life-saving measures. The suspect remains at large and more information about the victim has not been made available.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is tryna roll up: Ok, not really, but he will propose legislation to federally decriminalize weed. According to the New York Times, the draft bill would "remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act and begin regulating and taxing it, placing federal rules on a burgeoning industry that has faced years of uncertainty." This Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act—also written by Sens. Cory Booker and Ron Wyden—definitely has an uphill battle with Republicans and Democrats alike, but it should have been passed, like, yesterday.

Mayor Jenny Durkan sent a $30 million proposal for investments in communities of color to the city council: The legislation calls for "18 kinds of investments in four areas, mostly via grants to community organizations" and is based on recommendations made by the 26-member Equitable Communities Initiative task force, reports Daniel Beekman over at the Seattle Times. Read a thorough breakdown of the legislation here.

The Red Apple Fire in Chelan County has burned around 1,000 acres and forced evacuations of 100 residents in the county last night, reports KING 5. The 3-alarm brush fire between Cashmere and Wenatchee is burning "grass and sage" and threatens "234 homes, orchards, and a power substation." There is a shelter run by Red Cross at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Wenatchee for anyone looking for refuge from the fire.

NEW: Overnight, the #RedAppleFire near Wenatchee grew to more than 1,000 acres.

Evacuations ordered in the Sunnyslope area for 100+ homes.

Winds are whipping up the flames.

Update: https://t.co/OyhLVUaPTn #WAwildfire #wildfire pic.twitter.com/ijhVL933G9

— Jake Whittenberg 🎥 (@jwhittenbergK5) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile in Oregon: The Bootleg Fire, which started in Klamath County, has become the largest in the nation, burning "more than 201,000 acres across the state," reports CBS News. If you haven't already bought yourself an air filter and smoke-proof mask, I suggest you get on that stat.

Did you know: That the Washington State Department of Transit is on TikTok?

The Delta variant now makes up about 58% of COVID cases in the country: That's according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which looked at cases from June 20 through July 3. While evidence suggests that vaccination prevents serious illness and hospitalization, stay safe out there. And if you haven't gotten vaxxed up yet, what are you waiting for?

Brazilian president hospitalized with a bad case of the hiccups: According to a statement from his office, Jair Bolsonaro is "expected to be under observation between 24 and 48 hours," but is "feeling good and doing well." Eternal hiccups is definitely a big fear of mine.

For your listening pleasure: Azealia Banks' "Fuck Him All Night." I will never stop loving her.