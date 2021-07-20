New Savage Lovecast: Divorce at Any Age?

Women beware! A new form of negging has emerged. If you followed a hook-up on Instagram, but he didn't follow you back, it could be INSTA-NEGGING.

A trans man plans to do a lot more butt sex once he has bottom surgery. How can he prepare on a daily basis?

On the Magnum, is it ever ok to leave your wife when you are in your 70s? Dan and senior sex writer Joan Price disagree...

And, a lesbian begs all those straight couples who pour into lesbian bars at closing time looking for women to be in a threeway with them to Please. Just. Stop.

Listen here:

