Slog AM: The Seattle Kraken's Initial Roster Is Here, White House Considering Renewed Mask Push, Uffizi Gallery Sues PornHub

OK, the jerseys are cute. Alika Jenner/Getty

The NHL's Seattle Kraken had Marshawn Lynch announce one of their picks in tonight's expansion draft. He didn't even try to say the player's last name. “We going with the Boy Boy Calle.” 😂



Long live Marshawn Lynch. pic.twitter.com/mAunvuQ8bc

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2021

Sponsored INTIMAN THEATRE ANNOUNCES 2021-22 PROGRAMMING Celebrate Intiman’s move to Capitol Hill and the return of the live arts after COVID with three joyous productions!

Yesterday evening, the newest team in the National Hockey League announced its initial lineup following the expansion draft in a giant event at Gas Works Park. Nearly 4,000 people and one inflatable Kraken showed up to the park to hear the team's picks, reports the Seattle Times . Some draft highlights include Mark Giordano, Jordan Eberle, Chris Driedger, Jamie Oleksiak, Haydn Fleury, and Yanni Gourde as newly minted members of Team Kraken. The Times has the full roster here . The event also brought out many legendary players from other Seattle sports teams such as Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, and Marshawn Lynch, who gave the best pick announcement of the night:

The pandemic is definitely not over: The White House is considering a new masking push in light of the Delta variant's tightening grip on COVID cases across the country. The Washington Post says talks between top White House aides and Biden administration officials are still in their "preliminary phase" and could result in something as straightforward as "new messaging" from White House officials. But the CDC is separately considering whether to update their masking guidance.

Meanwhile: U.S. COVID cases have nearly tripled over the past two weeks thanks to vaccine misinformation and the highly contagious Delta variant, reports AP. The seven-day rolling average in the country jumped from 13,700 on July 6 to 37,000 on Tuesday. Doctors are exhausted. "It is like seeing the car wreck before it happens," said Dr. James Williams of Texas Tech, who has started treating more COVID patients, the majority of whom are young and unvaccinated. If you haven't gotten vaxxed, PLEASE do so right now.

Unemployment claims are up again: 419,000 Americans filed first time claims, which is higher than the estimated 350,000 and the 368,000 claims filed the week before. CNBC reports that this number is the highest since May 15. Continuing claims, however, fell by 126,000 to 3.24 million, a new pandemic low.

Washington Attorney General rejects $527.5 million settlement with drug companies accused of heightening the opioid epidemic: Pharmaceutical companies McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson have been accused of pumping opioids into the hands of people across the country, resulting in multimillion dollar state settlements that will go towards drug treatment and prevention. WA attorney general Bob Ferguson rejected a $527.5 million settlement over a 20-year period from the companies, and is instead looking for a "transformative amount" of money for Washington to fight the opioid crisis, reports KING 5. “We will do better by taking them to trial and we'll be asking for literally billions of dollars after we beat them in court,” Ferguson said.

Who keeps tagging "Penis Girl" around Portland? Willamette Week's Suzette Smith investigates.

Director of Olympics opening ceremony fired for Holocaust joke: A day before the much imperiled Tokyo Olympics are meant to kick off, opening ceremony director and former comedian Kentaro Kobayashi has been let go after footage from the 1990s of him appearing to make jokes about the Holocaust surfaced, reports the BBC. Japan's Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, called the jokes "outrageous and unacceptable." Kobayashi issued a statement saying he regrets his comments.

Weather break: Prepare yourself because the Big Dark is on its way.

20 miles of North Cascades Highway closed through at least the end of the month due to wildfires in the area. The Washington Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use US 2 or I-90 in order to get across our state, reports KING 5. The department urges people to not try and go around these closures as there are "no nearby alternate routes."

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing PornHub over the inclusion of images of artworks from the museum's collection in the porn company's Classic Nudes series, an "interactive guide to some of the sexiest scenes in history at the world's most famous museums." The Uffizi Gallery says PornHub did NOT ask for permission to pornigraphically reinterpret Titian's "Venus of Urbino" and is suing the porn site for copyright infringement, reports Hyperallergic. In a press release, PornHub said the series was meant to help museums after the pandemic by "stimulating the public to visit, explore and fall back in love (or lust) with these cultural institutions." They certainly have my attention!

After being extradited from New York, Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty in Los Angeles to sexually assaulting five women, reports NBC News. The disgraced former film producer is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for criminal sexual assault and rape. His next hearing in L.A. is scheduled for July 29.

Think twice before grabbing that bag of Doritos: Striking Frito-Lay workers in Topeka, KS are asking consumers to boycott Frito-Lay and owner PepsiCo products in support of their strike, reports NPR. For a third straight week, workers are asking for the elimination of mandatory overtime or "suicide shifts," shortening their 84-hour work week, and improvement of poor working conditions inside the warehouse. The suits over at Frito-Lay say the workers' claims "have been grossly exaggerated." Both sides will meet again at the bargaining table next week.

It will be ten years tomorrow since Amy Winehouse's death: And The Guardian ranked her top 20 songs. I absolutely agree with their number one. Take a moment and pour one out for one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time—I miss her!

For your listening pleasure: Amy Winehouse deserved so much better than how the world treated her. Here she is performing "Love Is a Losing Game" at the Mercury Prize awards in 2007. I think about this version all the time: