Last week, Seattle experienced its final 9 pm sunset—nature's signal that summer is coming to a close. As the adage goes, every ending is a new beginning. A cycle must end for new things to blossom, etc. All of this is to say that this Saturday, one of Seattle's best and most talented DJs, livwutang, will play a set at Kremwerk before moving out of our fair Pacific Northwestern city for good. In perhaps the best way to say goodbye, liv will be at the club's helm from open to close as a featured guest of Research Summer Season, blending smoky, energetic, and slippery tracks from 10 pm to 2 am. Come through to wish her farewell on her next adventure and to move your body through her mossy and vibrant set. And on your way to and from the club, note the milky blue of the summer night sky—it won't last for long.
Support The Stranger
Research ft. livwutang will go down in Kremwerk from 10 pm to 2 am. Tickets are $11.20—you can snag them here or buy them at the door. Note that proof of vaccination is required.