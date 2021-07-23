sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"Retain Sawant"
Clever!
I'm pretty sure I spotted this one somewhere in District 3. I've yet to see a yard sign version.

"Face Down, Mask Up"
Spotted near the Link station.
Imagining this position and it seems like fun!

"Pretty Like Rowan Ruthless"
I also have this sticker on my phone.
I could spot Seattle showgirl Rowan Ruthless from a mile away.

"I Closed the Waterwheel"
Did you?
You know I love a good dive bar.

"Keep Vashon Mildly Intolerant of the Lower Class"
Spotted on Vashon, duh.
I will say that I spent a ridiculous amount on groceries while I was there.

"Who Are My Heroes?"
Been seeing this one around a lot recently.
Took me a long time to figure out the secret message in this one.

"This Is a Policy Proposal"
Lots going on in this one.
Spotted in West Seattle.

"Data and a Blunt"
Me and who?
I would love to smoke weed with any character from Star Trek.

"Spring Break
Boobies!
Truly what spring break is all about ( . Y . )

"This Machine Kills Fascists"
Sorta! But I love the sentiment.
Spotted, appropriately, on a USPS collection box. And the blues matched!

