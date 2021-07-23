Seattle Sticker Patrol: Retain Sawant
Jess Stein
"Retain Sawant"
Clever! JK
I'm pretty sure I spotted this one somewhere in District 3. I've yet to see a yard sign version.
Weekly Markets in Columbia City, Lake City, Magnolia, U District, West Seattle, & Capitol Hill.
"Face Down, Mask Up"
Spotted near the Link station. JK
Imagining this position and it seems like fun!
"Pretty Like Rowan Ruthless"
I also have this sticker on my phone. JK
I could spot Seattle showgirl Rowan Ruthless
from a mile away.
"I Closed the Waterwheel"
Did you? JK
You know I love a good dive bar
.
"Keep Vashon Mildly Intolerant of the Lower Class"
Spotted on Vashon. JK
I will say that I spent a ridiculous amount on groceries while I was there.
"Who Are My Heroes?"
Been seeing this one around a lot recently. JK
Took me a long time to figure out the secret message in this one.
"This Is a Policy Proposal"
Lots going on in this one. JK
Spotted in West Seattle.
"Data and a Blunt"
Me and who? JK
I would love to smoke weed with any character from Star Trek.
"Spring Break
Boobies! JK
Truly what spring break is all about ( . Y . )
"This Machine Kills Fascists"
Sorta! But I love the sentiment. JK
Spotted, appropriately, on a USPS collection box. And the blues matched!
