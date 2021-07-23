Slog AM: 20% of US Olympians Said No to Vaccine, Cougars Football Coach Said No to Vaccine, Seattle Escapes Next Week's Coast-To-Coast Heat Dome

The US next week... FilippoBacci/ gettyimages.com

With the Delta variant causing so much harm to those who are unvaccinated, Governor Jay Inslee says he is dismayed by the news that Washington State University football head coach Nick Rolovich is stating publicly he won’t get the vaccine.https://t.co/KKBxBtHPvc

— KOMO News (@komonews) July 23, 2021

Nick Rolovich is an anti-vax nut . So many of these types are all over America.

Of course Rantz, Seattle's top Trumpist, thinks the Washington Attorney General’s plan to fire employees who are not fully vaccinated is "dangerous government overreach." And what does Rantz have to say about this bit of news from the other side of America: "Governor Carney Signs Clean Water for Delaware Act"? Right, right, right... "dangerous government overreach."

You want more of this anti-vax nonsense? Here is some: 100 members of the US Olympic team "declined vaccination."

Anti-vaxxers really are just dying for no good reason: "Texas has seen nearly 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since February. All but 43 were unvaccinated people." I think this right-wing obstinacy is the storming of the US Capitol building in reverse? Instead of rioting/rushing outward, the nutters are now rioting/rushing inward. The latter rioting, however, is proving to be far more deadly than the former.

As for Florida:



So apparently DeSantis turning the entire state of Florida into an unvaccinated cruise ship buffet was a bad idea, huh?



Who could have guessed?#DeathSantis pic.twitter.com/nufpjr3HaJ

— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 23, 2021

The truth:



August will not see an end to this drought. September? Surely September? Fine, October. October will not let us down.

According to the Seattle Times, Seattle will be hot next week, but not as hot as much of the rest of the country, which will be in a coast-to-coast heat dome. The dome descends in the context of a plague and a drought. When are the locusts coming? When will they "cover each and every tree of the land and eat all that is there to be eaten." It's bound to happen at this point.

Some facts concerning the current surge of shootings in King County:



Awful but not surprising - new Q1-Q2 data released from prosecutor's office today shows gun violence is way up in King County.



- 80% of shooting victims are POC

- 70% are ages 18-24

- 197 people shot so far this year; 42 murdered

- Shootings up 61% (over the 4-yr average) pic.twitter.com/6Zlj5AJVeL

— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) July 23, 2021

Americans are spending again. And credit card companies are happy again.



Basketball superstar LeBron James has joined the club that's really into space these days, the Billionaire club. James is, after all, in a movie called Space Jam.

The Cleveland Indians is now a thing of the past. The baseball club has changed its name to the Cleveland Guardians. It works. It's an improvement. But what happened to my suggestion, the Cleveland Camels?

Scenes from a real nightmare in nature: "At some point, a bear had dragged him down to the river... He said that the bear kept coming back every night and he hadn't slept in a few days." The bear also ripped off the door of his shack. This grizzly was all about: "Go the fuck back to where you came from."



He was alone in Alaska, sleep-deprived and nearly out of ammunition. Well, he wasn't really alone. A bear was following him.



But then help arrived. https://t.co/gJzNwIAaUU

— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 22, 2021

Simply because the weekend is just around the corner:

