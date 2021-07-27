Help Wanted: Marketing & Production Coordinator for Dan Savage, HUMP!, and More!

INDEX MEDIA SEEKS A MARKETING & PRODUCTION COORDINATOR

[Fancy job alert! The Stranger's sister company, Index Media, is looking for a Marketing and Production Coordinator for advice guru Dan Savage's projects and our fancy film fests (HUMP!, SPLIFF, SLAY, SCOOP). IS THAT PERSON YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW? Check out the job description below! —eds]Index Media creates boundary-pushing, community-powered, seriously fun, short film and podcast experiences. Index Media houses Savage Love , Dan Savage’s groundbreaking and wildly popular sex advice column, podcast, and live tours. Index Media also houses four indie short film festivals that stream online and tour in theaters around the country. Our most popular film festival is Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival —a dirty, short film showcase changing how people think about porn. We also offer SPLIFF — a film festival made by stoners for stoners, celebrating cannabis in all its forms. SLAY is our horror festival for filmmakers to explore their deepest fears. And this November 2021, Index is launching SCOOP , a documentary short film festival for filmmakers to serve us their singular truths. Index Media content is brave and gritty, with left-of-center, sex-positive values, and a big-hearted attitude.

Who We Are Looking For:

Index Media is seeking a cross-functional marketing and production coordinator for Dan Savage and our film festivals. You’re up to speed and obsessed with politics, activism, theatre/arts, and sex-positive culture (at this W, NSFW looks different!) You’re an empathetic and patient project manager who’s flexible enough to rep for one of the world’s sharpest word-snipers, but hard enough to handle the frontline of fire. You’ve got a strong knowledge of social media (IG, FB, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok) and Mailchimp. You can think big and stay on top of deadlines. You’re a strong communicator (online and in person) with excellent writing and copywriting skills. And it goes without saying that you're organized and detail-oriented.

What You’ll Be Doing:

• Under the direction of the Marketing Director, you’ll be creating, scheduling, executing, and organizing promotional content on Dan Savage’s social media.

• Assisting with scheduling and organizing all email marketing campaigns for Dan and the film festivals.

• Managing all shipments of event materials (films, posters, handbills) to touring festival venues.

• Organizing all incoming film festival submissions and handling all communication with filmmakers.

• Other tasks as needed.

Salary and Benefits

This is a full-time salaried position. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, Simple IRA, as well as paid vacation/sick time.

Interested? Send a resume and cover letter to jobs@indexmediaco.com