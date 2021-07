Seattle Sticker Patrol: Goes to B-HAM, BABY!!!

Jessica Stein

"B HAM"

I screamed when I saw this one. JK

"free yer mind, square"

Uhhh ok. JK

"Bread Boi"

So cute. JK

"See You in Space"

Imagine if we had sky rivers full of fish. That'd be pretty fucking cool. JK

astronaut

"Anarchy Is for Lovers"

Oh, Bellingham <3 JK

"Big Texas Cummer"

Ok we're back in Seattle. JK

"RIP SEA"

She died. JK

"Video Surveillance"

👁⭕👁 JK

"Warthog Pumpkin"

I love what's going on here. JK

"Sauna"

Literally going to be me during the heatwave this weekend. JK

Good afternoon, stickybabies. This week, I'm including stickers from Bellingham where Stranger editor Chase Burns and I spent a weekend to celebrate the first installment of our Unstreamable viewing series with B-Ham's Pickford Film Center. I ate conveyor belt sushi near the briny winds of Bellingham Bay, snagged a DVD copy of Barbara Loden’s Wanda over at Bellingham's video store Film Is Truth, and did TWO jello shots at Rumors Cabaret. In honor of this northern tour, the first five stickers in this week's column are from the City of Subdued Excitement . Thanks for having me, Bellinghamsters!Chase found out the demonym of Bellingham is Bellinghamsters and wouldn't stop saying it all weekend. I love a city with a fun name! This sticker comes to us via Nathan Lowe.Funny coming from a LITERAL SQUARE.This sticker made it all the way from Portland—thanks Bread Boi An excellent drawing of notedspace boy, Jeff Bezos.It's true!Everything is bigger in Texas! I've never wanted a sticker so badly. Thanks for bringing this into existence, Big Texas Cummer I know this is talking about Seattle's death but it doesn't feel like it's coming from a Seattle-Is-Dying P-O-V.Spotted on 15th.I definitely would like to have this lil' warthog as a pet.Thanks, starheadboy

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.