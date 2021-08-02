I had invitations to a half dozen shows in Seattle last weekend and I wanted to be at all of them. But choices had to be made, so I chose the album release shows for Linda From Work at Barboza on Friday and Mt Fog at Lo-Fi on Saturday.
It was interesting to be back in Barboza's dark basement almost exactly a month since I was there taking photos for Chong The Nomad's opening weekend show. Considering the new COVID protocols popping up around the city, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I grabbed my vaccination card and wandered through the Hill, picking up a slice of Big Mario’s Pizza on the way.
Overall it felt very much the same as it had at the beginning of the month—folks out looking for a good time. Stereo Sauna and Peyote Ugly opened for Linda From Work, and Barboza's crowd was sweaty by the time the headliners came onstage to play through their new record. A baby mosh pit even formed.
While Capitol Hill sometimes feels like a living, breathing entity, East Lake on a Saturday night feels still and calm, except for the interstate's roar. All the people I saw on my way to Lo-Fi ended up at the venue, and they seemed genuinely excited.
The show paired Mt Fog's electro-influenced music with otherworldly lighting by projection wizard Blazinspace; the mix made for an altogether surreal performance. People bobbed their heads to the subtle vibes of Mt Fog and their openers Beatrix Sky and Night Hikes, clearly enraptured.
Check out our photo round-up from the two shows below. We'll mix in some media from the bands so you can learn more about them.
Stereo Sauna
Peyote Ugly
Linda From Work
Beatrix Sky
Night Hikes
Mt Fog
See you out there next weekend!