Seattle's Packed Line-Up of Live Music Last Weekend We took photos of Linda From Work, Mt Fog, Stereo Sauna, and more bands playing at Barboza and Lo-Fi.

Last Friday, Seattle "ectodelic synth-psych band" Peyote Ugly opened for Linda From Work at Barboza. Here's bass player Sebastian making it up to the front of the sweaty stage. Jeffrey Martin

I had invitations to a half dozen shows in Seattle last weekend and I wanted to be at all of them. But choices had to be made, so I chose the album release shows for Linda From Work at Barboza on Friday and Mt Fog at Lo-Fi on Saturday.

It was interesting to be back in Barboza's dark basement almost exactly a month since I was there taking photos for Chong The Nomad's opening weekend show. Considering the new COVID protocols popping up around the city, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I grabbed my vaccination card and wandered through the Hill, picking up a slice of Big Mario’s Pizza on the way.

Overall it felt very much the same as it had at the beginning of the month—folks out looking for a good time. Stereo Sauna and Peyote Ugly opened for Linda From Work, and Barboza's crowd was sweaty by the time the headliners came onstage to play through their new record. A baby mosh pit even formed.

While Capitol Hill sometimes feels like a living, breathing entity, East Lake on a Saturday night feels still and calm, except for the interstate's roar. All the people I saw on my way to Lo-Fi ended up at the venue, and they seemed genuinely excited.

The show paired Mt Fog's electro-influenced music with otherworldly lighting by projection wizard Blazinspace; the mix made for an altogether surreal performance. People bobbed their heads to the subtle vibes of Mt Fog and their openers Beatrix Sky and Night Hikes, clearly enraptured.

Check out our photo round-up from the two shows below. We'll mix in some media from the bands so you can learn more about them.

Stereo Sauna

At Barboza, Maya Marie's band Stereo Sauna opened the night with bombastic old school alternative rock. JEFFREY MARTIN

"Come closer." It was at this point the mosh pit started. JEFFREY MARTIN

"Make it blue." JEFFREY MARTIN

Peyote Ugly

Peyote Ugly opened their set with some incredible guitar work JEFFREY MARTIN

It was so hot in here we all kind of looked like this by song #2. JEFFREY MARTIN

An epic closeout of Peyote Ugly's set. JEFFREY MARTIN

Linda From Work

Linda From Work took the stage for their album release show. Bass player Mary Robins laid down fat bass lines on "No." JEFFREY MARTIN

Lead singer Hillary Tusick. JEFFREY MARTIN

Tusick's guitar work was exquisite. JEFFREY MARTIN

JEFFREY MARTIN

Beatrix Sky

Off to Lo-Fi! JEFFREY MARTIN

Beatrix Sky opened for Mt Fog, assisted by Blazinspace's otherworldly lighting. JEFFREY MARTIN

JEFFREY MARTIN

JEFFREY MARTIN

Night Hikes

Matthew Farrell, one half of Night Hikes. Hear more from Night Hikes here JEFFREY MARTIN

One half of Night Hikes, Olivia Godby. JEFFREY MARTIN

JEFFREY MARTIN

<a href="https://nighthikes.bandcamp.com/track/anyway">Anyway by Night Hikes</a>

Mt Fog

Carolyn B—AKA Mt Fog—took the stage. Mt Fog released their new record, "Guide to the Unusual," at the beginning of July. JEFFREY MARTIN

Face sequins were a theme throughout the evening. JEFFREY MARTIN

Blazinspace's incredible lighting creating wild, surreal patterns on Mt Fog's face. JEFFREY MARTIN

<a href="https://mtfog.bandcamp.com/album/guide-to-the-unusual">Guide to the Unusual by Mt Fog</a>

See you out there next weekend!