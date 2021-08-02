Slog PM: Bill and Melinda Gates Have Officially Entered the Singles Market, Happy Birthday James Baldwin, the Cormac McCarthy Twitter Account Is Totally Fake

Grow some pickup trucks! Charles Mudede

and cost so fucking much? Because of fucking politics. Seattle Times ' esteemed transportation reporter Mike Lindblom: "Project delays reflect a lack of political will, concludes the report released Thursday by the nonpartisan Eno Center for Transportation, based in Washington, D.C." But what does a lack of political will actually mean? Are people just not into this sort of thing? Not feeling it? There is a natural will for cars but not one for trains? Is that what we are talking about here? No. It is not. What's missing here is the moment of social engineering. The fact that there is a will for cars and bloated pickup trucks but not one for safe and energy-saving mass transportation means the will in question is of the kind one should file under hypnotism. And only someone who is in this condition has in them the will to buy a massive pickup truck that does little to nothing.

So you know where I'm coming from:

Pick-up trucks are ridiculous clown cars and 99% of the people who buy them will never have a practical need to own one. Here’s why:

Today is the day that one of the most celebrated marriages in human history (or the history that's defined and directed by capitalism) officially met its end. Bloomberg: "Three months after they first announced their split following 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are officially divorced. The marriage’s dissolution was finalized by a judge Monday in King County, Washington, according to court records..." At this point, I must refer you to the inscription on King Solomon's ring: “Gam zeh ya’avor.”

Red Louisiana finally got real and said: enough is a enough. The governor has issued "a statewide mask mandate amid COVID-19 outbreak."

Today, the US finally reached Biden's goal of 70 percent of adults with at least one jab. The whole bad business took forever because so many Americans have a negative concept of freedom.

You are wasting your breath on this one, Lincoln Project. No matter how bad it gets it in Florida or Texas or Idaho, it will not cost Trump and his ilk a single vote.

Nothing to say about the Olympics because I don't give a shit. Before the pandemic, I had a mild attitude about sports. While in it, sports can go hang. What a bunch of crap.

The whole sham GOP-funded audit of the 2020 urban votes in Arizona is over and being called "botched." For example, Seattle Times: "‘Botched’: Arizona GOP’s ballot count ends, troubles persist". Botched? They did not fucking find anything. They were never going to find a fucking thing. But botched does not mean: Never going to happen from the get-go. To say the audit was botched means one that's not botched will find evidence of voter fraud. Here is the meaning of the word, if you google it: "...[a task] carried out badly or carelessly. [For example,] 'a botched attempt to steal a car.'" No wonder the Republicans are so fearless. That party has never really met an open can of whoop-ass. The white mainstream press will give the white mainstream party a leg up no matter what.

The great American physicist Steven Weinberg died last week. He was 88. In 1979, he was awarded a Nobel Prize for his contributions to the Standard Model, which still remains our deepest understanding of the nature of reality. Weinberg also wrote the important popular science book The First Three Minutes: A Modern View of the Origin of the Universe, which, though written in 1977, is not that outdated. True, the book's durability may have less to do with Weinberg's genius than the fact that the period of discovery for physics was pretty much over after the middle part of the 1970s. Weinberg was also opposed to "manned" space travel (robots should do that kind of work), and he did his best to save the US's last big-gov physics proposal, the Superconducting Super Collider (Congress killed it in 1993). Weinberg is the last of a species of giant physics produced after James Clerk Maxwell.

James Baldwin would be 97 if he were alive today. But, maybe that's not the best way to put it. In a sense, a deeper sense (meaning, the region where things, to use a word invented by William Wordsworth, "interfuse"), as long the universe we are in is around, those no longer with us in the now do not stop getting older. This is what being a ghost is all about.



On this day in 1924, Novelist, playwright, poet and social critic, the late James Baldwin was born.



"We write to change the world" pic.twitter.com/qoUWfT0Vd2

American novelist Cormac McCarthy was born not that long after Baldwin. He is still alive today at the age of 88. This weekend, he went viral in the "twittering world," (as T.S. Eliot might have called it) because of dry comments made about aging, death, and writing on an account that Twitter verified as McCarthy's. But all of that noise was for nothing at all. The account is fake.



A Twitter spokesperson says the fake "Cormac McCarthy" account that went viral in the past few days "was verified by mistake" and that the mistake has now been reversed. https://t.co/6M1PexDYKW

Yes:



It’s fucking evil that the eviction moratorium ends and people are supposed to come up with 18 months of rent with jobs that pay $13 an hour, man, fuck this country

And this is why we will exit with Prince's "America":

