New Savage Lovecast: Savage Worships Goddess Charlotte Lashes

Our opening "sexcess" story will make all the licensed massage therapists cringe. We are truly sorry.

A woman and her girlfriend have gotten in the habit of using baby voices with each other. They know this is terrible, but they can't stop. Dan! Make them stop!

On the Magnum, Dan continues crushing out on dominatrixes. This week, he interviews Goddess Charlotte Lashes about financial domination, kinky conservatives, and boyfriends who are being dominated by their mothers. Goddess Charlotte COMMANDS YOU TO LISTEN.

A bisexual woman is very attracted to penises. She likes everything about cis women except their vaginas. And she's attracted to trans folks...but only if they have a dick. So, is this wrong? When she's on a date, how and when should she ask what they have down below?

