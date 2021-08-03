Primary Election Night 2021: Don Your Personal Protective Equipment and Get Ready to Dig Through Some Results!

No one is happier than the Stranger Election Control Board to announce that the beginning of the end of the corniest mayoral race in recent memory kicks off tonight at 8:15 pm, when King County Elections drops the first batch of the results. We've had about enough of mayoral candidates ripping off Elizabeth Warren's PMC -simping campaign strategies, enough of people breakdancing with children, enough of people modifying the word "progressive" into nothingness, and enough of people failing to be good at TikTok!!!! (Nikkita Oliver's campaign is the exception that proves the rule in that latter case.)

But enough about what we've had enough of and more about tonight!!!

Tonight will NOT decide whether King County gets a new executive and flips its council 100% blue. Tonight will also NOT decide the next mayor, the next citywide Seattle City Council members, nor the next City Attorney.

Tonight WILL, however, decide whether the county wants to continue making smart investments in the future of the next generation. And tonight will also tell us which two candidates in each Seattle city race have a good chance of making it through to the general election in November. Will Bruce Harrell come out on top in the mayor's race like everyone thinks he will? Will Lorena González come in at number two, or will Colleen Echohawk blow her away somewhat unexpectedly?? Will we have an interesting and informed discussion about what to do with the cops in City Hall, or will Sara Nelson make it through to the general in the open citywide city council race??? Will three-term incumbent Pete Holmes make it out of this primary alive, forcing Seattle to choose between an abolitionist and a batshit Republican? Even he says he doesn't know!!!

According to King County Elections, tonight's results will include all ballots collected through yesterday, "which would include everything back in the mail through [Monday] morning and all drop box returns through midday [Monday]." Expect between 50-60% of the total returns tonight, and stay tuned over the course of the week to learn how the races change as the elections department counts up the last-minute votes, which tend to lean more progressive.

As usual, your mildly stoned election sentinels over here at the Stranger Election Control Board will don our personal protective equipment, fill our emergency flasks, take a couple hits off our palm-leaf wrapped Sour Diesel blunts, and bring you second-by-second coverage of the snacks and the spilled tea at several of the election night parties across town. So keep your eyes on Slog.

In the meantime, jump below to see how the major candidates feel on this glorious election day, then refresh this post every 15-or-so minutes for hot hot HOT election #content.

NICOLE THOMAS-KENNEDY IS TRYING NOT TO FEEL TOO MUCH 6:15 PM

That's NTK in the back left with the black-and-white shirt. She's eating pizza with volunteers who helped knock doors over the weekend. Courtesy of the Nicole Thomas-Kennedy Campaign

The Stranger-endorsed abolitionist and Seattle City Attorney candidate told us this morning that she feels "relaxed" and "hopeful." She spent election day "at home by myself with no children," sending out a few text messages and doing some tweets. "I just want people to come to my party and have a good time, because it's been a lot of work in a short amount of time," she said. (NTK's party started tonight at 5 pm at Taste of Caribbean & Peleton Cafe on 12th and Jefferson .)

She has no idea what she'll do if she's leading the race after ballots drop this evening, but she knows how she'll square off with each of her rivals depending on who makes it through. If three-term incumbent City Attorney Pete Holmes comes out on top, NTK will focus on the length of his tenure and argue for change. "What we're doing now is not creating safety, so instead of doing the same thing over and over again maybe we should do something different that has been shown to work in lots of different places," she said.

If the ~ wild thing ~ happens and Republican nutjob Ann Davison ends up in the top-two, then she'll go after the candidate's tough-on-crime approach, highlighting the fact that the U.S. holds 25% of the world's prisoners and yet is not the safest country. "If what people want is to feel safe, then we need to start addressing the root problems," she said.

ANN DAVISON IS TWEETING THROUGH IT 6:10 PM

A spokesperson for the (we're sorry, but) deeply strange rightwing attorney Ann Davison said the candidate "is hard at work on the campaign trail trying to connect with people in our great city." She plans to spend election night at home with her family. When asked which office she plans to run for next if she doesn't make it through, the spokesperson said she's "currently fully focused on engaging with our neighbors across Seattle in this crucial election."

She didn't send along a photo, but she did fire up Twitter this morning and write a vague thread about some problems in society. The thread features Davison apparently taking a selfie with a guy who lives in a tent and also Oltion Hyseni, who owns a pot shop in the North End.

We must reconcile the fact that we are failing to meet the needs of the most vulnerable, as well as the basic functions of public health and safety—for everyone. Victims of crime are unsheltered and sheltered. People who commit crimes are sheltered and unsheltered. pic.twitter.com/TQ3mePxoS0

— Ann Davison (@NeighborsForAnn) August 3, 2021

TERESA MOSQUEDA WILL PROBABLY NOT BE BIKING TO ELECTION PARTIES TONIGHT 6 PM

THANK YOU 💜🙌🏽 Join our amazing congresswoman @PramilaJayapal in voting for progressive leaders for mayor and city council! Find your nearest drop box here: https://t.co/zwZynhxwFU https://t.co/68vZTLFanu

— Teresa Mosqueda (@TeresaCMosqueda) August 3, 2021

“I’m really proud of the campaign that we ran,” Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said this morning, “and I’m proud of the last four years in office.”

Mosqueda is running with no serious opposition to retain her seat on City Council — but she’s also making good use of the seat on her bicycle. The campaign held its first in-person rally last weekend, a bike rally and ride with supporters. Mosqueda credited measures like tapping progressive revenue sources (a polite way of saying “eat the rich”) and protections for hotel and domestic workers as having garnered particular support.

As for her plans tonight, she was hoping to visit some election parties — but her daughter has come down with a fever, so she’ll be staying home instead to cuddle the kid. Never a dull moment.

BRUCE HARRELL WOULD NOT SPEAK TO US SO WE INTERVIEWED THIS HAIRBRUSH INSTEAD 5:40 PM

"This brush may be pulling my hair out by the roots but at least it's got a better plan for police reform than certain candidates I could name." Prostock-Studio / Getty Images

When Seattle mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell’s campaign informed us that the candidate was not available for a five-minute interview today, we had to reach out to the next best thing: an inanimate hairbrush named Brush Harrell.

“Mon dieu, I feel, how do you say, magnifique,” said Brush Harrell after being stroked lovingly through a head of hair. “Je suis très excité pour l'élection primaire.”

In contrast to certain candidates running for office, the hairbrush expressed strong opposition to sweeping homeless encampments, support for ending the ban on new apartment buildings city-wide, and noted that it had never been purchased by a landlord.

WILL JOE NGUYEN PARTY LIKE IT'S 2018? 5:30 PM

When the SECB asked Joe how he's feeling, he sent along this GIF. Same. GIPHY/SCHITT'S CREEK

This afternoon, when contacted by phone, Stranger-endorsed King County Executive candidate Joe Nguyen told the SECB he felt “optimistic” about tonight’s results. “This feels very similar to my senate campaign,” Nguyen told us, referring to the time he unexpectedly landed in first place during his primary race for the state senate in 2018.

“I thought we were going to get second place but what? We are not fucking around. We are not here to play, we are not joking around, we are here to fucking win,” Joe Fuckin’ Nguyen told us during that election.

This year, Nguyen is pushing up against a projected low voter turnout, which will likely hurt him as he faces off against Probably Unstoppable King County Executive Dow Constantine. Nguyen said his campaign has been phone banking every single day. “My mom herself is phone banking,” Nguyen added.



Shoutout to my mom for gathering friends and fam to make some last minute calls to Vietnamese voters! It truly takes a village ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3US9iRYk69

— Joe Nguyen for King County Executive (@meetjoenguyen) August 2, 2021

Tonight, his campaign is looking for “30 to 40” percent of the vote total. “If you look at the math, random people [like GoodSpaceGuy] will make up 20-ish percent of the vote. 80 percent will go to people leaning left. If we can split that, that’ll be huge for us.

"Obviously, if we’re leading, then let’s pop champagne." Yes, let's!

JESSYN FARRELL IS MANAGING HER ANXIETY, THANK YOU VERY MUCH 5:15 PM

In sending this pic, Jessyn Farrell has discovered the one way to sway The Stranger's resident furry a-fur-cionado/Stranger Election Control Board member Matt Baume's vote. Jessyn Farrell

“It’s just sparkling water tonight,” mayoral candidate Jessyn Farrell said this morning — no booze to take the edge off of election-night jitters. Instead, she phone banked today as a means to manage her nerves.

“We’re working really hard to get out the vote,” she said. Looking back over the campaign, she said the most interesting lesson was that she heard a lot more consensus from voters regarding housing than political discourse might lead one to expect: “I think the vast majority of people in our city want us to go big on things like permanent supportive housing. … I’m really heartened by that.”

If you’d like to express that consensus to her, hang out by your phone — she’ll be phone banking right up until tonight's 8:15 PM-or-so ballot drop, she said.

PETE HOLMES IS FEELING "CURIOUS!" 5 PM

Pete thanked us for giving him an excuse to "slip outside and catch part of a beautiful Seattle summer day!" Pete Holmes

"Curious!"

That's the one-word response we received from the three-term incumbent Seattle City Attorney when we asked him how he was feeling today. A curt but fair reply from a man who will find out later this evening whether he'll get to defend his seat against one of two challengers who decided to jump into the race at the last minute; abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy or rightwing nutjob Ann Davison. When asked which candidates he thought may make it through and what he'd been hearing on the doors, he sent a tweet from Crosscut's David Kroman, which basically reflects everyone's thinking on the matter.

My take on the city attorney race alternates between: people don't get what the office does so will vote for the incumbent and people don't get what the office does so will vote along with the newspaper endorsements. This is why I have zero predictions for how that race turns out

— David Kroman (@KromanDavid) August 2, 2021

LORENA GONZÁLEZ IS LOOKING FORWARD TO AN IPA 4:50 PM

Ring ring Lorena González

“This is my third campaign and it felt like my first,” said Seattle City Council President Lorena González this morning, “because we were running the campaign during COVID.”

The entire experience was an exercise in adaptation, the mayoral candidate said, and having to improvise under rapidly-shifting conditions. If she was to offer advice to herself a year ago, “I’d probably remind myself to be patient, flexible, and stay the course.”

Going into this evening, she said, she’s feeling “very positive and confident,” and thinks that the results will — hopefully — confirm that the people of Seattle “really do want someone with direct local government experience to guide this city through the next several years.”

When the ballot results drop around 8:15 PM tonight, she said, she’s looking forward to enjoying an IPA. “That’s how Seattle I am.”

SARA NELSON LISTENS TO BEASTIE BOYS TO GET HERSELF JUICED UP 4:40 PM

This is how Nelson is feeling today: "In the spirit of, Are we having fun yet? That's what I'm doing every day. Calling voters." Courtesy of Sara Nelson

This morning, City Council Position No. 9 candidate Sara Nelson was stationed at her campaign headquarters (also known as her house), making last-minute "persuasion calls" to voters on the off chance they haven't yet filled out their ballot. By the time we got Nelson, the co-owner of Fremont Brewing, on the phone around midday today, she said she'd managed to reach only five people who hadn't yet voted. She still sounded pretty positive about her chances.

While in the thick of voter outreach, Nelson said it's hard to think about the first ballot drop tonight around 8 PM, but she said she doesn't have any regrets. "I feel really, really strong about how we’ve run our campaign," Nelson said. "It’s been tight and strong, and we've gotten a broad base of support."

Tonight, Nelson will have a few good luck charms close to her: a ring her late mother gave her and her favorite pair of shoes. On the way to Stoup Brewing for her election night party, Nelson said she plans to blast the Beastie Boys' "So What'Cha Want" to get amped up. We giggled at the thought!