Slog AM: City Attorney Pete Holmes Drinks Wine While Fighting for His Political Life, Andrew Cuomo Still Has Not Resigned, The Rain Came and Went With Yesterday

Me singing to the too few drops that fell yesterday: "And I miss you, like the desert miss the rain." CinematicFilm/ gettyimages.com

In the race for mayor: Bruce Harrell and M. Lorena González are in great shape. In Seattle City Council Position 9: Sara Nelson and Nikkita Oliver are in great shape. In the race for King County Executive: Dow Constantine is in very great shape. In the race for Seattle City Attorney, Pete Holmes is not in great shape. As the Stranger Election Control Board wrote last night, "the biggest news is that batshit Republican Ann Davison is leading the Seattle City Attorney's race by two points over three-term incumbent Pete Holmes, 34.64% to 32.8%." Read more about this and other races here

Initial thoughts on the early results of the Seattle primaries 1. We're going to have a big talk about misdemeanors 2. City Attorneys shouldn't appear to sue newspapers 3. Democracy vouchers do not = votes 4. Seattle isn't THAT pissed at activists https://t.co/HeE0xhGpxz

Danny Westneat's read of the election results: Seattle is not angry or "pissed" as much as so many people wanted to believe. And much of the news, both local and national, wanted people to believe. Instead, "most incumbents, including those attached to the supposedly unpopular Seattle City Council, seemed to be doing just fine."

What conservative MYNorthwest sees in the early primary results: "...a sharp political divide has taken shape."

Here's what Erica C. Barnett of Publicola has say about what went down last night: "If Seattle elects a 'backlash' candidate this year, it will probably be Sara Nelson—a former city council aide and consummate insider. Even if [Pete Holmes] doesn't come through, I don't see most of his voters going to an actual Republican."

And how can we miss Joel Connelly's mind on the matter. He is the "retired (but still engaged!) Seattle Post-Intelligencer columnist and reporter." You bet he has something to say. This is it: "Tuesday was a gloomy day for Sanders, Jayapal, democratic socialists, the woke left, and bashers of business." Damn, Connelly. Trust you to keep it crusty like that.

Who provided the big picture? The Urbanist did. What is the big picture for the primary at this early point? Low voter turnout, shows "we must eliminate odd year local office elections."

Physicists take the most detailed image of atoms to date https://t.co/mKbES8rjsi

Back to life. This man did not want to wear a mask on a Metro bus. He was feeling his American freedom so powerfully. The bus driver was not having it and ordered the man to wear a mask, which are required for rides on Metro. The anti-masker then attacked "the bus driver with a blue broom stick." KIRO 7 has the whole sad pandemic-era story here.

Back to the here and now:



Baby you sing like this at my funeral. .. I’m getting the fuck up. pic.twitter.com/LbOFEhIaOs

While some are keeping it crusty in 2021, black women just keep saving America. This time it's Cori Bush, the black Congresswoman from Missouri. She made a huge deal about the expiration of the eviction moratorium by camping at the Capitol for days. Finally, Biden caved and, through the CDC, "announced a 60-day eviction ban for U.S. counties with 'substantial and high levels of community transmission." Washington Post's headline: "Cori Bush slept outside the Capitol to protest evictions. Democrats credited her for the renewed protections."

Cori Bush of course had help:



You should know an unsung hero supporting @CoriBush's work to extend the eviction moratorium.@AZAlawieh is her Chief of Staff. As she slept outside, he was right beside her. He did incredible work behind the scenes to make this moment happen.



And what's going on in the heart of white male America? "Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said he regrets signing a bill into law that bans state and local government authorities from implementing mask mandates amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state." Schools are about to reopen. Hospitals are getting stressed. Hutchinson is paying the price of life for his attempt at being Trumpy.

The people of Mississippi are wising up like the governor of Arkansas. Vaccinations in that old Southern state are no longer going down but up. The Hill reports that "nearly 53,000 people received either a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine last week, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The vaccination rate had fallen to a weekly rate of about 20,000 at the beginning of July."

If you are wondering, New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo, has not resigned. He still believes in himself. He, as the New York Times reports, "denied the allegations in a New York Attorney General’s Office investigation that found he sexually harassed and intimidated several women, including current and former state employees." Even Biden, a buddy, wants him to step down and stay down.



Carl Heastie, the Democratic speaker of the New York State Assembly, is poised to oversee the possible impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.



“He can no longer remain in office,” Heastie said after a report found that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. https://t.co/QWZUI88U1K

It looks like there's no future on earth for the once mighty emperor penguin. A new study is certain that the penguin will be at "the brink of extinction by 2100." The Washington Post:

Emperor penguins are the world’s largest penguin species. A study published in 2020 estimated that there are about 280,000 breeding pairs worldwide, nearly all of which are in Antarctica. The species is especially vulnerable to climate change because, like polar bears in the Arctic, they depend on sea ice for vital activities including breeding, feeding and molting, the researchers say.

I will not live to see the end of this bird. I will be in 2100 a shade in an iceless world.

At the moment, I'm not near my books, but there is a passage in Bergson's Memory and Matter that strikes me as being similar to this passage by Genevieve Lloyd's Spinoza and The Ethics: "Our bodies retain traces of the changes brought about on the their surfaces by the impinging of other bodies. So the mind will again regard external bodies as present, even when they no longer exist. Paul's mind will continue to regard Peter as present to it—even after Peter's death." The dimensions of time and space are still valid, still make a whole lot of sense—for us to experience anything, we must do so in time and space (or better yet: timespace; or best yet: in time-being). In our headbody (which are one, according to Spinoza's attributes), the category of timespace/timebeing must be there first before anything can happen. But despite this fact, we also do not move. We are always in and are one point. We never go through life, or undergo it, but stand as a fixed point that in time (from which space emerges) and by Whiteheadian concrescence is more and more concentrated with presences. From T.S. Eliot: "[A] Chinese jar still moves perpetually in its stillness." In the movie Police Beat, I expressed this living contradiction as the "presence of her absence." Bjork, however, offers a far more radical and troubling formulation, when she sings: "I love you/but I haven't met you yet." For her, there can be a presence that has no presence.

