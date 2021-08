Seattle Sticker Patrol: Executive Produced by Dick Wolf

Jess Stein

"Executive Producer Dick Wolf"

Spotted somewhere on Capitol Hill. JK

"Door"

Love a sticker of a Polaroid. JK

"All Bad Things Have Ended"

Been spotting these a lot in the Pike/Pine corridor. JK

"Hi How Are You What's Your Name"

Blink! JK

"Stop Buying Rainbow Capitalism"

Guilty. JK

"Sexy Cat Person"

I think I saw this in West Seattle. JK

"Defund the Police"

I love the corn growing through the cop car. JK

"Nudie"

Wow! JK

"I Built the Last 757"

Production ended on the Boeing 757 in 2004. JK

"This One's Going to Be Tough"

It always is. JK

I definitely get the Law & Order theme song stuck in my head whenever I look at this sticker. Let's revisit the theme song of everyone's problematic fave spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, while we're here, eh? Copaganda at its finest!This is a portal to another sticker dimension.I've mulled over this phrase for a few days, then decided to type it into Google. It may have come from the title of this 2014 album by British DJ and producer Joe Thornalley a.k.a. Vegyn, which you can listen to here . Also, this is a chance for me to bring up that Vegyn has a killer remix of a Porches song that carried me through the early part of the pandemic.We have a pretty heavy music theme running in this edition of the column, huh? Hi, Daniel Hiding my platform rainbow Tevas as we speak.Thanks, Makaela Dokken Spotted near Alki Beach.It took me forever to figure out who this cartoon character was until I realized it's a white Milhouse with a mullet. If you recognize this sticker, please give me the back story!Airplane stickers are a thing , apparently.Leaving you with a Garfield panel to ponder!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.