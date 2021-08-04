YOU are an essential part of what we do. Simply put, without recurring monthly contributions from readers like you, it's impossible to provide the high quality journalism that protects the marginalized and holds the powerful accountable. We've all seen what happens to communities when reporting disappears and falsehoods take root. So if you believe our mission is important and necessary, please consider a monthly (or one-time) contribution to the Stranger, and we'll keep working hard for you and those who need it most!
I definitely get the Law & Order theme song stuck in my head whenever I look at this sticker. Let's revisit the theme song of everyone's problematic fave spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, while we're here, eh? Copaganda at its finest!
PayByPhone app users have a chance to win 1 of 5 unique experiences in Seattle!
Click here to enter.
"Door"
Love a sticker of a Polaroid. JK
This is a portal to another sticker dimension.
"All Bad Things Have Ended"
Been spotting these a lot in the Pike/Pine corridor. JK
I've mulled over this phrase for a few days, then decided to type it into Google. It may have come from the title of this 2014 album by British DJ and producer Joe Thornalley a.k.a. Vegyn, which you can listen to here. Also, this is a chance for me to bring up that Vegyn has a killer remix of a Porches song that carried me through the early part of the pandemic.
"Hi How Are You What's Your Name"
Blink!JK
We have a pretty heavy music theme running in this edition of the column, huh? Hi, Daniel!
The lineup has all local Pacific Northwest artists including Damien Jurado, Naked Giants and more. Tickets on sale now!
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.