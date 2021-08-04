sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"Executive Producer Dick Wolf"
Spotted somewhere on Capitol Hill.
Spotted somewhere on Capitol Hill. JK
I definitely get the Law & Order theme song stuck in my head whenever I look at this sticker. Let's revisit the theme song of everyone's problematic fave spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, while we're here, eh? Copaganda at its finest!

"Door"
Love a sticker of a Polaroid.
Love a sticker of a Polaroid. JK
This is a portal to another sticker dimension.

"All Bad Things Have Ended"
Been spotting these a lot in the Pike/Pine corridor.
Been spotting these a lot in the Pike/Pine corridor. JK
I've mulled over this phrase for a few days, then decided to type it into Google. It may have come from the title of this 2014 album by British DJ and producer Joe Thornalley a.k.a. Vegyn, which you can listen to here. Also, this is a chance for me to bring up that Vegyn has a killer remix of a Porches song that carried me through the early part of the pandemic.

"Hi How Are You What's Your Name"
Blink!
Blink! JK
We have a pretty heavy music theme running in this edition of the column, huh? Hi, Daniel!

"Stop Buying Rainbow Capitalism"
Guilty.
Guilty. JK
Hiding my platform rainbow Tevas as we speak.

"Sexy Cat Person"
I think I saw this in West Seattle.
I think I saw this in West Seattle. JK
Thanks, Makaela Dokken!

"Defund the Police"
I love the corn growing through the cop car.
I love the corn growing through the cop car. JK
Spotted near Alki Beach.

"Nudie"
Wow!
Wow! JK
It took me forever to figure out who this cartoon character was until I realized it's a white Milhouse with a mullet. If you recognize this sticker, please give me the back story!

"I Built the Last 757"
Production ended on the Boeing 757 in 2004.
Production ended on the Boeing 757 in 2004. JK
Airplane stickers are a thing, apparently.

"This One's Going to Be Tough"
It always is.
It always is. JK
Leaving you with a Garfield panel to ponder!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

