Slog AM: Seattle Police Kill Man in White Center, SIFF Is Making a Comeback This Fall, Our 51-Day Dry Streak Is Over

All of Seattle right now. Hello World/Getty

as the unemployment rate slid down to 5.4%, reports CNBC. The rate of payroll increases outperformed expectations and was the best since August 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector led the pack, adding 380,000 jobs last month. This news comes as the Delta variant worms its way through unvaccinated communities, potentially threatening the stability of many. Wahoo! Good morning to YOU!

Seattle police officers shoot and kill man while serving homicide warrant: The Seattle Times reports that SWAT officers and SPD's gun violence reduction unit were on the scene at a house near White Center to serve a warrant to a suspect in a homicide case. After the cops used a PA system to tell the suspect to come outside and surrender, police allege a man came out of the house holding a handgun. Seattle assistant police chief Deanna Nolette claims the suspect fired first, with the cops returning fire and killing the man. SPD will release bodycam footage and additional information sometime today.

Kanye hosts another album listening party in Atlanta: Time is a flat circle. Even though he hosted a listening party for Donda two weeks ago with a similar listening party experience, apparently the record wasn't quite finished. Now Ye's tenth album has a new release date of August 7, and a pre-order page went live on Apple Music. Last night the rapper previewed his songs for the world at ATL's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he's been living for two weeks like a Phantom of the Hip-Hopera, trying to finish the album. Also, Kim K made an appearance.

Apple wants to take a look at your pictures: The company recently announced that they will start scanning U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, reports NPR. A tool called neuralMatch will "scan images before they are uploaded to iCloud" and if it finds a "match" to known images of abuse, the photo will then be reviewed by a human. If the image is confirmed to contain child pornography, "the user's account will be disabled and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified." Obviously many are concerned about the reach and accuracy of this tool and the determental effect it could have on users' data privacy.

SIFF is back, baby! The film fest and theater operator announced yesterday that it would reopen SIFF Cinema Egyptian on September 30 for the first time since the pandemic. Just in time for their first documentary festival called SIFF DocFest, which runs for a week both virtually and on the Egyptian's IRL screen. A note posted by artistic director Beth Barrett on SIFF's website says they're planning a full reopening in October thanks to a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant with more programming and exact dates to drop soon.

Another new on-demand car rental service is here: Kyte launched today in a few select neighborhoods in the city—Ballard, Fremont, Capitol Hill, Madison Park, and Columbia City—and distinguishes itself by having the car delivered directly to you, reports GeekWire. As opposed to AAA's GIG service, which lets you rent cars by minutes, hours, or days, Kyte is focused more on longer-term rentals, allowing you to rent by day, week, or month.

United Airlines is making vaccination a requirement for all 67,000 employees: The airline instituted a deadline of October 25 and is the first American carrier to do so, reports CNBC. It's one of the strictest requirements from a major U.S. company, as other companies like Facebook and Walmart have inconsistent policies on the matter. A rep for United said that exceptions will be made for health issues or religious reasons.

In related news: CNN fired three employees for showing up to work unvaccinated.

Federal Way man arrested in connection to the January 6 riots in D.C.: Police took Tyler Welsh Slaeker into custody yesterday, and he's now up against federal misdemeanor charges for "trespassing on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building," reports the Seattle Times. The feds were alerted to his participation in the insurrection after two of his family members separately reported photos taken by Slaeker inside the Capitol that were uploaded to social media. Slaeker is the eighth Washingtonian to be arrested and charged in relation to the riot.

Speaking of the Capitol insurrection: The Washington state Supreme Court will hear the case of those six Seattle Police Department officers who were in Washington D.C. during the insurrection, reports KING 5. If you'll remember, those cops then sued several people who filed public records requests to reveal their identities and claimed that they were not part of the riots (though an investigation found that wasn't quite true). The Court will a set a time to hear the case soon.

That sweet sweet rain is here! Seattle ended its dry streak after 51 days a little before midnight last night. But before we get too excited, rain storms could also bring lightning, which would make the wildfire situation even worse.

After 51 days, the dry streak at Sea-Tac has ended! Shortly before midnight on Aug 5, Sea-Tac recorded 0.01 inches of rain. More light rain is possible tomorrow and again on Saturday. #wawx

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 6, 2021

Due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the Makah Nation is the first to revert back to Phase 2 of its COVID reopening plan: There have been 21 cases reported on the reservation, with 8 of those coming since July 23, reports KING 5. While there have been zero deaths so far, there is only one walk-in clinic in the area, and the nearest hospital is two hours away in Port Angeles, so the community is being extra cautious. "We lost over 90% of our population with two outbreaks of smallpox in the 1800s. These stories, they still live with us today," Makah Tribal Chairman TJ Greene told KING 5. "On our main street, there is a memorial of a mass grave. It's a daily reminder. People drive by it every day."

Bro, you're scaring the horses: A statue of a sumo wrestler at the Tokyo Olympics' equestrian events is spooking all the horsies.

To be honest, I completely forgot about The L Word: Generation Q: But the second season of the infamous lesbian series' reboot is here. Showtime has made the first episode free on YouTube, so if you're curious about the neverending saga of the clearly-terrible-for-each-other Bette and Tina or the incredibly low-stakes Dani-Finley-Sophie love triangle, you've got easy access. Also Rosie O'Donnell plays Tina's new wife!

For your listening pleasure: The Black Eyed Peas' "Don't Phunk With My Heart." Just because :)