Mom, Please Don’t Get Mad at Me for Posting Puss' on the Blog

I love. JK

Sorry this is off center. JK

Woman masturbating with pestle by Eisho, 1830's

Color woodblock

$1,200

Double your trouble! JK

I love Roger Shimomura. JK

"Seven Views of a Japanese Restaurant #6" by Roger Shimomura, 1979

Silkscreen

$1,000



It's more subtle, but no less erotic to me. JK

"Perseus & Head of Medusa" by Mike Spafford, 1994

Monotype

$2,200

I saw this beauty last night at Pioneer Art Walk and it’s for sale at Greg Kucera Gallery's ArtREsource Lives Again sale, located in a former artist studio space adjoining the gallery. The Shunga "Bento Box" woodblock print from c. 1900 could be yours for the price of $400. The ArtREsource sale is full of works from Kucera's personal collection that he's selling in preparation for his move to France later this year. I'll have more on the art walk later today, but let these other erotic prints at the sale whet your appetite until then.

BONUS:

It's beautiful! JK

Deborah Bright's The Passionate Camera: Photography and Bodies of Desire is mine, but there are other books and monographs on erotic (and non-erotic) subjects for great prices. Spice up your coffee table game!

More soon. Sorry, Mom!