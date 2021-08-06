Mom, Please Don’t Get Mad at Me for Posting Puss' on the Blog
I love. JK
I saw this beauty last night at Pioneer Art Walk and it’s for sale at Greg Kucera Gallery's ArtREsource Lives Again
sale, located in a former artist studio space adjoining the gallery. The Shunga
"Bento Box" woodblock print from c. 1900 could be yours for the price of $400. The ArtREsource sale is full of works from Kucera's personal collection that he's selling in preparation for his move to France later this year. I'll have more on the art walk later today, but let these other erotic prints at the sale whet your appetite until then.
Sorry this is off center. JK
Woman masturbating with pestle by Eisho, 1830's
Color woodblock
$1,200
Double your trouble! JK
Man licking fingers with man/Two men kissing with woman by Kitagawa Utamaro, 1790s
One color woodblock
$2,000
I love Roger Shimomura. JK
"Seven Views of a Japanese Restaurant #6" by Roger Shimomura, 1979
Silkscreen
$1,000
It's more subtle, but no less erotic to me. JK
"Perseus & Head of Medusa" by Mike Spafford, 1994
Monotype
$2,200
BONUS:
It's beautiful! JK
Deborah Bright's The Passionate Camera: Photography and Bodies of Desire
is mine, but there are other books and monographs on erotic (and non-erotic) subjects for great prices. Spice up your coffee table game!
More soon. Sorry, Mom!
The Stranger
depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!