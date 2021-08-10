New Savage Lovecast: With Comedian Jen Kirkman!

A woman is sick of being a dirty little secret. Her boyfriend's ex-partner would withhold access to the kids if she found out about the relationship. Can she demand that he tell his ex?

A woman fantasizes that she's a gay man when she's having sex. But the rest of the time, she feels like a cis woman. Dan issues a label for her and sends her on her way.

On the Magnum, a comedian is creeped out that her ex-boyfriend might come heckle her at her stand-up shows. Dan welcomes comedian Jen Kirkman to talk about dealing with this unpleasantness.

And, a bi man is in a long-distance relationship with an older man. But he is coming to grips with the fact that he has an unhealthy sex compulsion, and has been taking dangerous risks. Should he break off the healthy relationship with his partner while he works through recovery?

Listen here:

