Slog PM: Trees and Breezes Saved Seattle's First Day of the Second Heatwave; Florida Gov. Ronald DeSantis Shows Jeffrey Dahmer How the Game Is Done; The Terminator to Antivax America: “Screw Your Freedom”

What Seattle needs in the capitalocene are more breezes and trees. MarkHatfield/ gettyimages.com

Sponsored Go Contactless & Park with the PayByPhone app! Heading into the city? Don’t forget to park with PayByPhone! Skip the meter & download the app.

if you walk instead of drive, was the shade provided usually by trees and the movement of air which might be at the top of a breeze, but is certainly at the bottom of wind. Shade and breeze combined to make a 90-degree day accessible and comfortable and, at times, even wonderful. New York Times : "Alerts from coast to coast: Seattle and Portland brace for another heat wave as New York swelters." And what's with the story of Seattle, a city now on NYC's map because of the crazy-stupid billionaire action going on here: "[Seattle] will be under an excessive heat warning from noon Wednesday through Saturday evening, officials were opening cooling stations, placing crews on standby to deal with buckling roads, and preparing to spray bridges with cool water to prevent malfunctions."

The heat, which is only relieved by shade cooled by air that's moving at a moderate speed, is definitely making some people loopy. Seriously, this tweet, Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources?



As temperatures rise, remember to treat hydration like you'd treat dating: Don't wait until you're thirsty.

— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) August 11, 2021

Breaking records nonstop in the capitalocene. And Seattle Times is making it all the worse by passing the mic to the climate basketcase Cliff Mass.



It’s officially 90 degrees in #Seattle—for the 6th time this year.



The long-term average # of days/year at or above 90 is 3, but it’s increased to 5 since 2010.

— Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) August 11, 2021

Fires getting closer and closer to the bubble that is Seattle: "Level 1 evacuations are in effect for people who live on 161st St Ct E, east of 70th Ave near South Hill because of a nearby brush fire." In short, the fire is a hop, skip, and a jump from Puyallup, a major suburb in the Seattle metropolitan area.

Heidi Groover with the important info:



An updating list of Seattle-area cooling centers open this week for people experiencing homelessness: https://t.co/5pSWCr7nM0

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) August 12, 2021

And here's The Stranger's Rich Smith with a blurb for you:

Some health care staffers at Seattle Children’s walked off the job from noon to 1 pm today in protest of the hospital’s failure to release the full results of an investigation into systemic racism within the institution. The investigators, Covington & Burling, interviewed 1,000 people and found that “racial disparities persist in leadership positions, promotions and voluntary terminations,” according to the Seattle Times. The workers walked out even in the face of scary emails the hospital executive leadership team and the Washington State Nursing Association (WSNA, the nurse’s union) sent out ahead of the demonstration. In an email sent to its members last night, the WSNA said workers could face “immediate dismissal” for participating in the silent protest. This morning, the hospital’s executive team dismissed the protest as not amounting to “real action,” and encouraged staffers to instead “lean into our anti-racism work.” They added: “Look at the recommendations and the work you and your work group do day to day. Review and provide feedback on the action plan when it’s shared September 1.”

Federal judge to Seattle: "‘Too much knee-jerk, not enough forethought’ on police reform." And here we have a federal judge demanding more forethought as he brings up the knee in the context of policing. Seattle Times has the story. But here is the key passage:



[U.S. District Judge James Robart], from the bench, quoted an op-ed written by Best and published in The Seattle Times where said she had predicted the loss of talent and decried the lack of a plan to address either public safety or police reforms.

Yeah, we know, we know. The man killed by the police in White Center on August 5 looks like a pretty awful dude. He is even alleged to have shot some poor kid in a church. Damn. How low can you go? Death row? No, even further. You can go "straight to hell" for that kind of thing. But what about the governor of Florida? He has no fear and no mugshots. But he is killing people like there's no tomorrow. Why is it we don't feel the same way about Ronald DeSantis as we do about Isaiah Hinds? Seriously, how is one better than the other?



Florida is experiencing its most devastating COVID-19 surge yet, fueled by the Delta variant.



Hospitals are being stretched to the brink once again, with mounting wait times and limited oxygen.



Here's what it's like on the front lines. 👇https://t.co/yHsYNfDWI1 pic.twitter.com/CHMNfHs9lJ

— Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) August 10, 2021

Bellingham antivax nurse, here is the door. You can go and go for good. No one needs your nonsense anymore. MyNorthwest's Dori Monson: "Bellingham nurse prepared to lose her job to stand up for constitutional rights." Where does it say you have the right to harm and kill people in the Constitution? Seriously? And, while we are talking about such matters, there's no such thing as an individual. The real (or concrete) is the social. There is nothing more abstract than an isolated person. This is how American ideology has it all backwards. And this confusion (mix-up) can be attributed to the fact that we do not teach the best parts of Hegel in our high schools. But know that the individual is a complete abstraction, like the number 1.

Give me some Hegelian skin, Arnold Schwarzenegger:



“Screw your freedom.”



— Arnold @Schwarzenegger slams people who refuse to follow CDC COVID guidelines. pic.twitter.com/KqNmL9V9K6

— The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2021

Here I am thinking, really: "Researchers at the University of British Columbia have identified the first new coronavirus plant in 20 years." And my mind is like: There are other coronavirus plants besides this one? Say it ain't so, Joe. Bad enough as it is without bringing plants into the picture. But upon rereading the headline, I found good news for humans, and bad news for certain insects: "Researchers at the University of British Columbia have identified the first new carnivorous plant in 20 years." The plant "contains sticky red hairs that trap small insects, such as midges and flies as they pass by."

Cars being cars, from coast to coast. KIRO 7: "Maryland driver ignores signs, plunges car into sinkhole." And that's exactly what happened. One moment: Car. Mud. Hole. Next moment: Car in muddy hole.



#Chopper4 Video: Rosaryville, MD: SUV completely submerged in sinkhole on S Osborne Rd at 301 Crain Hwy in Prince George's County, no injuries reported @nbcwashington #BreakingNews #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/dBdRlkle93

— ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) August 11, 2021

Kunta Kinte denied once again, this time by the producers of Jeopardy!. CNN: "[The show] will replace Alex Trebek with not one, but two hosts." None of whom are black, none of whom have ever played maybe the most famous slave and black African in modern history. As the Jungle Brothers once put it: "In time, my brother, in time."

Speaking of slavery, which means to speak, at the same time, of its opposite, freedom (freedom, as a concept, has in it the notion of slavery, and slavery that of freedom—this constitutes either's essence, in the Hegelian sense), this is the best soul tune of 2020, "Free" by the British unit Sault:



The Stranger's Rich Smith contributed to this round-up.