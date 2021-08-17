In the words of a viral 2019 tweet from writer Sarah Lazarus: "every day we have to wake up, confront the most upsetting shit we’ve ever seen, and then walk around obeying laws and saying 'it’s tomato season.'" That being said...it's tomato season. Glorious, juicy red orbs are everywhere you look, and we highly recommend taking full advantage while you can during their limited run. Here, we've gathered some options worth your time, from salads and pizza to bagel sandwiches and croissants. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
Note: Due to the extreme seasonality of tomatoes, availability may vary. Call ahead to check!
Bar del Corso
Get your fill of umami with the cozy Italian eatery's fresh heirloom tomato dish, topped with roasted pepper tonnato (a creamy Italian sauce made with tuna), fried capers, and an anchovy.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in