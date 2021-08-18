Slog PM: Washington's Mask Mandate Returns Monday, Jessyn Farrell Endorses... Bruce Harrell, the Clouds Came Today but the Rain Did Not

on Jessyn Farrell's endorsement of Bruce Harrell for Seattle Mayor: "Could be pure rhyming-last-name solidarity." But how about an explanation from Cyndi Lauper? She was big in the 1980s. She is not so big anymore. But the press release for Farrell's endorsement recalled one of Lauper's most famous lines: 🎶"I see your true colors" 🎶

Lol inbox: Jessyn Farrell backs Bruce Harrell for Seattle Mayor ahead of the 46th LD endorsement meeting. pic.twitter.com/eDZLv3tt0H

This happened near Rainier Playfield at around 12:30 pm today. A black man sitting on a rock looks up at me, sees my very low mood as I approach him, takes a sip of the brew from the bottle in his left hand and says: "Brother, I was once black. I know it hurts." My laughter threw me right into the present, which, at that moment, was a much better place to be in.

And a mental health walk:



Thank god it's a nice day for a mental health bike ride.

Yesterday, according to National Weather Service Seattle, was "the coolest day in over 2 months," and today felt even cooler. And it also had lots of clouds that, sadly, kept the rain all to themselves as they scudded across the sky.

Want to go all the way to LA by train? You can again because Amtrak's Coast Starlight service has resumed. According to the Seattle Times, "the popular 35-hour route was disrupted for several weeks [due to damage caused by] wildfires in Northern California."

American lives saved by the vaccines? Nearly 140,000. As for the anti-vaxxers? And another one gone, and another one gone.

Dominic Gates of the Seattle Times reports that Alaska Airlines' antivax employees are dropping like flies:



On Sunday, Anchorage-based Alaska Airlines Capt. Eric Moss, 53, died of COVID-19 shortly after testing positive for the coronavirus, the third employee of the airline to die from the virus within the past month. A person with knowledge of Alaska Air’s COVID-19 response and these specific cases said all three employees were unvaccinated.

Hurt and sad in Everett:



I watched as Providence Everett employees walked out of the hospital around lunch time to a large anti-vaccine mandate protest. The employee in full scrubs flipping off the crowd, who declined to be named, said they felt “betrayed, hurt, sad” seeing the protestors. pic.twitter.com/rbqPBbXTaf

Inslee to all "K-12 educators, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, and school volunteers": Get the jabs by October 18 or risk losing that thing the R&B singer Gwen Guthrie famously needed if you wanted to be with her, your J-O-B. Also, the mask mandate is coming back on Monday, August 23. All of this (the return of the mandate, the vaccine order) is the price the whole society must pay for those who love too much a freedom that contains as much reality as that night on the Mississippi when the fictional character Huckleberry Finn woke up only to fall right back to sleep. The account of that fiction within a fiction can be found in Jorge Luis Borges's essay "A New Refutation of Time".

How do you get around that blockhead of a governor in the Lone Star State? NBC News: "Texas school district makes masks part of dress code to get around Gov. Abbott's order".

Some Fox News duff who flogged dodgy Critical Race Theory goods to over 700,000 daft white Americans really believed he had the rabbit by the ears when he claimed the Franklin School invented Cultural Marxism.

Afghanistan?



Seriously, me if Jan 6 succeeded... pic.twitter.com/CV8WaJ6IbR

