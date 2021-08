Seattle Sticker Patrol: It's OK That You're Really High Right Now

Jess Stein

"It's OK that You're Really High Right Now"

Thank you. JK

"America Was Never Great"

Fax. JK

"Empathy Is Not a Liberal Agenda"

Still processing this one. JK

"Slay Hydrated"

Werk! JK

"Gentrification I(s)n('t) Progress"

I only saw the interventions once I uploaded this picture to my computer. JK

"Pura Vida"

Isn't she cute? JK

"MegaManX"

Spotted outside Molly Moon's. JK

"Newman!"

We love to hate to see it! JK

"Monday To Do List"

Cropped this so you don't see me peeing in the Pony bathroom. JK

"Introverted But Will Still Fight Racists"

Love the location. JK

I was not blazingly high when I spotted this sticker, but I still appreciated this message. If you are somehow on Slog stoned out of your brain, I advise you to turn on some calm music, take deep breaths, and drink a lot of water. That should set you straight!Spotted on Capitol Hill.I saw this one in the bathroom at Chop Suey. Not sure who the target audience is here.I can't quite make out the tag on this one! If you can, you know where you can reach me Love that whoever had beef with this sticker used the faintest marker imaginable to tag it.I'm in favor of stickering as many signs as possible to liven them up a little bit.Thanks Piñata Print Spotted in Georgetown, which makes sense! Just to jog your memory:Very Pure content warning—this is such a cute list!Thanks Captain Eyeliner ! We need more people like this on our side.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.