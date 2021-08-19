sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"It's OK that You're Really High Right Now"
Thank you.
I was not blazingly high when I spotted this sticker, but I still appreciated this message. If you are somehow on Slog stoned out of your brain, I advise you to turn on some calm music, take deep breaths, and drink a lot of water. That should set you straight!

"America Was Never Great"
Fax.
Spotted on Capitol Hill.

"Empathy Is Not a Liberal Agenda"
Still processing this one.
I saw this one in the bathroom at Chop Suey. Not sure who the target audience is here.

"Slay Hydrated"
Werk!
I can't quite make out the tag on this one! If you can, you know where you can reach me.

"Gentrification I(s)n('t) Progress"
I only saw the interventions once I uploaded this picture to my computer.
Love that whoever had beef with this sticker used the faintest marker imaginable to tag it.

"Pura Vida"
Isnt she cute?
I'm in favor of stickering as many signs as possible to liven them up a little bit.

"MegaManX"
Spotted outside Molly Moon's.
Thanks Piñata Print!

"Newman!"
We love to hate to see it!
Spotted in Georgetown, which makes sense! Just to jog your memory:

"Monday To Do List"
Cropped this so you dont see me peeing in the Pony bathroom.
Very Pure content warning—this is such a cute list!

"Introverted But Will Still Fight Racists"
Love the location.
Thanks Captain Eyeliner! We need more people like this on our side.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

