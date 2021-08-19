Slog AM: Hurricane Grace Hits Yucatán Peninsula, Some Protest Washington's Vaccine Mandate, Larry David and Alan Dershowitz Got Into It at Martha's Vineyard

I would have loved to watch this confrontation go down. Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Yesterday, around 100 people protested Gov. Inslee's vaccine mandate for school and healthcare workers in downtown Bellingham, reports KING 5. Many protesters told the TV news station that the mandate "infringe[s] on your freedom" and that they "have the right to say what we want to put in our bodies." Someone correctly observed that Inslee is not a king.

Ditto in the Tri-Cities: "Hundreds" of residents protested the mandate outside the Kennewick School District headquarters and health department office, reports the Seattle Times. Richland Superintendent Shelley Redinger said she's ~concerned~ about what the mandate will do to staffing. But at the press conference announcing the vaccine mandate, state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal said it is "the best way to keep schools open."

Hurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula this morning: After causing devastation in Haiti and other Caribbean islands, the Category 1 hurricane brought "strong winds and heavy rain to much of the eastern coast of the Yucatán, including Cancun, Cozumel and Punta Herrero," reports CNN. The storm is expected to lose strength over the peninsula, but regain intensity over the Bay of Campeche, where it could then threaten the Mexican mainland as a Category 1 hurricane this weekend.

Hurricane #Grace has moved inland over the Yucatán Peninsula. Maximum sustained winds are at 75 mph. Strong winds and heavy rain will impact the area.



In Afghanistan: For the second day, people held demonstrations protesting Taliban rule. At one protest in Kabul, the New York Times reports around 200 people had gathered before the Taliban "broke it up violently." Several people in Asadabad were killed after "Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at a rally there on Thursday," though it's unclear whether people died of gunshots or the resulting stampede.

President Joe Biden has said that he intends to evacuate all Americans from the country, even if it means potentially keeping US troops past the August 31 deadline for withdrawal. "If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay until we get them all out," he told ABC News. So far, the Pentagon says it has evacuated 7,000 people from Kabul since August 14. The president also told ABC News that "the idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens." OK dude!

More Amazon bullshit: The e-commerce behemoth plans to break into the department store game, with its eyes set on opening "several large physical retail locations in the U.S." that will "help the tech company extend its reach in sales of clothing, household items, electronics, and other areas," reports the Wall Street Journal. We can expect to see these hideous stores first pop up in Ohio and California.

Active bomb threat at the U.S. Capitol: Police are investigating a suspicious truck parked near the Library of Congress, says CNBC. They've evacuated both the library and a nearby congressional office building.

Sand dollars are dying along the Oregon coast: Over the weekend, thousands of sand dollars washed up and became stranded along the shore of Seaside Beach, reports KOMO. "They are still alive when stranded but are unable to make it back to the water once the tide recedes. This is resulting in them drying up and dying," said the Seaside Aquarium on Sunday. The aquarium is unsure if this phenomenon is happening on other beaches.

Weather break! After a real hot summer, fall is definitely on its way.

New U.S. unemployment claims hit a pandemic-era low: Last week, first-time jobless claims fell for the fourth week in a row to 348,000, reports AP. For the week of August 7, a bit more than 2.8 million people were receiving "traditional state jobless benefits" which is down 79,000 from the week previous.

Sound Transit revealed an updated timeline for the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions (WSBLE) project: According to MyBallard, Sound Transit says they will bring service from SODO to Alaska Junction by 2032, Smith Cove by 2037, and Ballard by 2039. The timeline shifted after reviewing option to address the "significant affordability gap affecting our future transit expansion projects not yet under construction." I would love to ride the train from Ballard to West Seattle by the time I'm 50—chop chop!

The Delta variant has basically annihilated all other COVID strains here in Washington state: According to new data from our state's health department, the mutant variant now accounts for more than 95% of all new cases of coronavirus with a breakthrough percentage of 36%, reports KOMO. King County also "has by far the most Delta cases." Health officials note that the vaccine "is still doing a pretty dang good job against this variant" and is effective against hospitalizations and death. Get your stab if you haven't yet!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Meanwhile, in Alabama there are currently no ICU beds available as the state struggles with a wave of COVID infections of unvaccinated people. In fact, there are -29 beds available, meaning more than two dozen people needing intensive care are being forced to wait in emergency rooms, reports the New York Times. Texas, Arkansas, and many other states in the South are rapidly running out of space, though Alabama is one of the first to completely reach capacity.

Over 90 policy groups from around the world published an open letter "urging Apple to abandon plans for scanning children's messages for nudity and the phones of adults for images of child sex abuse," reports Reuters. In the letter, these groups write that they are concerned that the technology "will be used to censor protected speech, threaten the privacy and security of people around the world, and have disastrous consequences for many children."

Wondering what will happen to the emoji of the Afghanistan flag under Taliban rule? Emojipedia breaks down the fraught flag-moji process.

Larry David reportedly confronted Alan Dershowitz at a Martha's Vineyard convenience store: In a Page Six story confirmed by Dershowitz, the comedian bumped into the Trump-affiliated lawyer at a store on the island. David "screamed" at Dershowitz and called him "disgusting" in a loud verbal exchange. The two had once been friends, but apparently a rift developed after Dershowitz began working with the Trump administration. Read the full exchange between the men that reads like a scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm here. Apparently after David walked away, Dershowitz took off his shirt to reveal another shirt that read "It's The Constitution Stupid!" The levels to this.

For your listening pleasure: Kelela's "Rewind (Sporting Life Remix)."