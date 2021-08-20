For the uninitiated, local popstar/menace Michete knows how to throw a fuckin' party. She got gaggles of woo girls to bump and grind to her dick-sucking anthem "Yum Yum Big Slurp" at Capitol Hill Block Party in 2019. Her unhinged face-reveal party CLAPPED at Fred's Wildlife (R.I.P) in February 2020 closed the curtain on pre-pandemic times in a major way. Just last week I went to SLAY MAMA!, a drag tribute to the Black Eyed Peas that she co-hosted with Seattle queen Jane Don't, and saw the crowd go beserk to her interpretation of Fergie's verse on "Boom Boom Pow." The stuff of stars.
Support The Stranger
Tonight at Barboza is your last chance to catch Michete perform before she takes a step back from live shows to focus on putting together her new album. Joining her onstage is an impeccable lineup of Seattle drag and DJ icons: Diamond Lil, Angel Baby Kill Kill Kill, Issa Man, Baby Toast, and a DJ set from hherb. Don't miss this opportunity to act like a slut and look like a bitch in public with Miss Shitty herself—it's not going to happen again until 2022! JASMYNE KEIMIG
Michete plays at Barboza on Friday, August 20. Doors at 7 pm with pre-sale tickets going for $10. Barboza requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID test from within the last 48 hours for entry.