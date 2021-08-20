Aside from staying in and watching premium television until literally everyone either gets vaccinated or gets COVID-19, its hard to think of a better way to manifest post-plague realities than suiting up and strolling around the Towne Center at the Ren Faire in Bonney Lake. If you want to play along with the theme for the closing weekend, then dress up as your favorite sci-fi character and prepare to blow a bag of silver on turkey legs and chainmail coifs. A couple FYIs to consider: 1.) SR 167 northbound between Sumner and Pacific will be closed this weekend, so if you're driving back to Seattle you'll need to use another route. 2.) The necromancers on the Bonney Lake City Council passed a resolution to ban proof of vax requirements, so, uhhhhh, you might consider adding a mask to that Jedi fit, Obi-wan.
The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at The Kelley Farm runs from 10 am to 7 pm. (Address: 19401 Sumner Buckley Hwy Bonney Lake, WA 98391.) Adult tickets cost $21, and you can find them here.