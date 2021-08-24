Slog PM: 70% of All Eligible Residents Vaxxed in King County, Oregon Issues Outdoor Mask Mandate, Will You Tell Me How the Apple Crisp Macchiato Tastes?

Have you gotten your squirt yet? Emily Elconin/Getty

More than 70% of eligible King County residents across all age and racial/ethnic groups have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to @KCPubHealth. This is one of the highest rates of any large county in the nation.



Learn more here: https://t.co/axnUfp0BN5 pic.twitter.com/HXHHCYlV6c

— Dow Constantine (@kcexec) August 24, 2021

KC Executive Dow Constantine announced the news this morning that ~71% of county residents over the age of 12 have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, reports KOMO. If you're reading this and have yet to get vaxxed, PLEASE figure out how to do so ASAP

Meanwhile Fauci: Says he hopes life will gO bAcK tO nOrMaL sometime in the spring of 2022—if vaccinations in the country go up, reports CNBC. “As we get into the spring, we could start getting back to a degree of normality, namely resuming the things that we were hoping we could do, restaurants, theaters, that kind of thing,” he told Anderson Cooper this morning. This somehow makes me more miserable.

And over in Oregon: Gov. Kate Brown has issued an outdoor mask mandate for all adults and most children regardless of vaccination status, reports Oregon Live. Now, Oregonians must mask it outside in large groups of people, unless they are eating or drinking or experiencing homelessness. The mandate goes into effect on Friday.

Seattle gains a new lakeside park along the Burke-Gilman Trail: That's thanks to a group of volunteers who successfully fought for an illegal private fence that'd been erected way back in 1979 by nearby landowners to be taken down from the spot, reports Seattle Bike Blog. For the first time in decades, the public can now enjoy the minipark on Lake Washington. If you'd like to visit, you can find it just south of NE 151st St on the trail.

Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to Vietnam was delayed over suspicions of possible "Havana syndrome" case: Forgive me, this ~medical phenomenon~ totally sounds like an installment of James Bond or episode of Scooby Doo. If you'll remember, in late 2016, several U.S. and Canadian diplomats in Cuba came down with a "series of unexplained medical symptoms," including "dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, cognitive difficulties and memory loss of varying severity." The cause? Officials still have no clue, but suggest it could be a "directed, pulsed radio frequency energy device."

Anyway: After assessing the situation, Harris forged ahead with her trip to Hanoi.

Brief break for the weather: I love the cool breeze, but can't wait for the dying breath of summer before we're slammed with post-Labor Day gray/chill/smoke!

Low in Olympia this am of 41° was the coldest low since June 9th & the coldest August low in Olympia since 41° Aug. 25, 2015. Seattle has had 4 days in a row with below normal temps. Last time 5 in a row below normal in Aug, Aug. 27-31, 2012. Temps near normal next 2 days. #wawx pic.twitter.com/CN91PVlL1L

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 24, 2021

Break out your Ugg boots and infinity scarves: Pumpkin Spice Latte (and newcomers Apple Crisp Macchiato and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew) are are back at Starbucks. Apple and espresso seem like a strange flavor combo!

JustCare's approach to re-housing people without homes may not be effective: Of the 57 people cleared and brought into hotel shelters from an encampment on 8th Ave and South King Street by the coalition, "20 people have left the program and it’s unknown where they are" just 10 months later. Sydney Brownstone over at the Seattle Times has the details:

With before and after photos of the King Street encampment, JustCare showed that an encampment causing frustration among neighbors could quietly disappear without the usual trauma, chaos and displacement that can accompany the city’s encampment removals. But nearly a year later, it’s also clear that a significant number of people who came in off the streets are likely homeless again. Among the 36 encampment residents who participated in Co-LEAD’s portion of the JustCare program, 20 had unsuccessful exits — meaning they left voluntarily, were kicked out after posing threats or breaking the rules, or weren’t engaging with social workers. Five people have been permanently housed through Co-LEAD.

Charlie Watts—drummer for the Rolling Stones—is dead: The 80-year-old shuffled off this mortal coil this morning in a hospital bed in London, surrounded by his family. I'm told we have longtime Stranger contributor Dave Segal on Watts' obituary, so expect a good consideration of the Stones' drummer sometime tomorrow.

Remember Seattle Department of Design? Three of their wearable items inspired by old school municipal Seattle Parks and Rec designs are available at Nordstrom, shipping nationally. Talk about a glow up!

Biden is intent on pulling out of Afghanistan by August 31: And troops are continuing their move-out of the country, reports CNN. In a virtual meeting of G7 leaders, U.S. allies apparently "urged Biden to keep American forces at the Kabul airport longer" so that they too could have more time to evacuate "all their citizens and at-risk Afghan allies." But no dice. Biden told the world leaders that "the risk of terror attacks was too great" and will barrel ahead with the Trump-determined pull-out date.

Ol' Joe then gave a short address on Afghanistan today: Revealing that the U.S. has evacuated 70,700 people from the country since August 14. Biden said that there are contingency plans should we have to stay in Afghanistan past the deadline, which depends on the Taliban allowing access to the airport in Kabul. Watch the president's full remarks here:

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on our ongoing efforts in Afghanistan. https://t.co/YuEdUml7rE

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 24, 2021

Local tech executive sentenced in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) scheme: Mukund Mohan tried to fraud the feds by submitting "eight fraudulent disaster loan applications seeking over $5.5 million" and including "fake and altered documents" with his application, reports GeekWire. Mohan managed to sneak away with almost $1.8 million in PPP money. Now, he has been sentenced to two years in prison, as well as ordered to pay a $100,000 fine and $1,786,357 in restitution.

The House of Representatives passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act today: The measure which strengthens "voting laws at the federal level to fight back against restrictive voting laws passed in GOP-led states" is now headed over to the landed gentry in the Senate. Those jackasses are certain to put up a fight.

Don't watch this video unless you're content with the circle of life.

For your listening pleasure: Buscabulla's "NTE (Jonti Remix)."