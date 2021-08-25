Slog AM: Supreme Court Reinstates Trump's "Remain in Mexico" Policy; Grown-Up Baby on Nevermind Cover Sues Nirvana; OnlyFans Says Porn Is OK, Actually

Yesterday, the highest court in the land refused to block a ruling that reinstated Trump's policy of ordering "people to wait in Mexico while they seek asylum in the U.S." According to NPR , the justices' unsigned decision said the Biden administration "appeared to act arbitrarily and capriciously by rescinding the policy." All three liberal justices dissented. Critics say the policy does not discourage asylum seekers as designed, rather it denies immigrants their legal right to seek protection and forces them to stay in dangerous conditions in cities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Redmond neo-Nazi sentenced: Yesterday Cameron Shea of Redmond, WA was sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a multi-state neo-Nazi campaign to "terrorize journalists and activists whose work uncovered anti-Semitic hate," says KUOW. Shea and three other people associated with the neo-Nazi group, the Atomwaffen Division, were accused of using an encrypted chat platform to “intimidate, threaten, and cause substantial emotional distress” for Jewish activists and journalists.

As of Monday, Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back in service: The railroad service temporarily suspended the route connecting Los Angeles and Seattle due to damage sustained during the wildfires in northern California.

Two lawmakers secretly flew to Kabul to ~check out~ the situation: Reps. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) went to Afghanistan yesterday completely unannounced, blindsiding the State Department and the U.S. military, which usually plan out these things waaaay in advance, reports the Associated Press. Many government officials have sharply criticized the move, claiming that the seats Moulton and Meijer occupied could have gone to people trying to evacuate from the country. In a statement, the two politicians—who are both veterans—said they both "have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch." Main character syndrome much? Here's Pelosi:

.@SpeakerPelosi on Reps. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) going to Afghanistan: "This is deadly serious. I do not want members to go...It was not in my view a good idea."



Johnson & Johnson says their booster shot has got that thang on 'em: The pharmaceutical company says a study shows their COVID vaccine booster shot given to people who've already received their first shot "experience a nine-fold increase in spike-binding antibodies compared with 28 days after the first dose," reports NBC News. The results come from a trial of people aged 18 to 55 and people over 65, and run in expectation of the need for booster shots.

Kanye wants to legally change his name from "Kanye Omari West" to simply "Ye." The rapper—who is in the middle of a divorce and trying to drop an album commemorating his late mother—cites "personal reasons" as the compelling force behind the change. A California judge needs to sign off to make it official.

Skagit County is suing Seattle City Light: The county claims the city violated Washington's Public Records Act "by not handing over documents related to the financial performance of the city's hydroelectric dams on the Skagit River," reports KING 5. This comes during contentious ongoing negotiations for the past three years concerning the relicensing of three of Seattle City Light's dams on the Skagit River. KING 5 says Skagit Valley tribes, Skagit County government, NOAA Fisheries, and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife have been "at bitter odds with the city over issues such as building fish passage under a new license."

Well, that was quick: This morning OnlyFans said that they are nixing plans to ban sexually explicit content on their platform, reports CNBC. The decision comes after the London-based company announced last week that they were banning porn on their site due to pressure from banking partners. The move prompted immediate backlash from users and sex workers who made the platform profitable. In a tweet today, OnlyFans said they had "secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community" and have suspended plans to ban porn on the site. Literally who uses OnlyFans for SFW content anyway!

The grown-up baby from Nirvana's Nevermind cover is suing the band for "child pornography": 30-year-old Spencer Elden once embraced his place in pop culture history, re-creating the album cover several times and tattooing "Nevermind" across his chest. But in recent years, he's soured on the iconic photo, claiming he never received compensation for it and is "angry about being defined by something he had no control over," reports WaPo. Now, he's suing Nirvana LLC, the band's members, Kurt Cobain's estate, the record label, the designer, and the photographer, alleging "all were involved in making child pornography and benefited from 'the sex-trafficking venture and Spencer’s exploitation' that was the distribution of 'Nevermind.'" Wild!

Woman killed after driver backed over her with a car: The crash went down in the parking lot of the Salt House Church in Kirkland. The two women were acquainted with one another and had just returned from running errands together with another woman. They had stopped in the church parking lot to unload the car, as they lived at the nearby Helen's Place shelter. When the victim went around the back of the car, the driver "suddenly backed over her" and she died at the scene, reports Seattle Times. The driver claims she believed the car was in drive when she hit the gas.

Toll rates for State Route 99 tunnel and Tacoma Narrows bridge will increase on October 1: You can expect a 15% rate increase in the SR 99 Tunnel for all times of day. And the toll for the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will go up 25 cents. Come 2023, the toll for the SR 520 Bridge will also see a tailored increase averaging around 15% depending on the time of day, reports KING 5. The state raised these tolls to make up for revenue lost during the panini when many worked from home.

In Pierce County, four vulnerable adults and their two caregivers are missing: The six people have not been heard from "in several days" said Pierce County deputies, who are asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing adults. Investigators think the caretakers may have taken the four adults to an "unknown location"—potentially a hotel, group home, or other type of care facility. KIRO 7 has the names and physical descriptions of the missing people.

A University of Michigan study suggests that every hot dog you eat could take 36 minutes off your life: Like we care! The planet is burning! If a cream cheese and caramelized onion dawg is putting me a half hour closer to the grave, so be it!

For your listening pleasure: Porches' "Lately." I'm obsessed!