Slog PM: Road Rage Is a Major Contributor to the Surge in Gun Violence, the Decision to Uphold Dylann Roof's Death Sentence Is Barbaric, Anarchists Are Reviewing Books Now

"Stop fucking up the road fantasy car ads put in my head, you fucker!" Royalty-free/ gettyimages.com

recently informed me that the Chief of the Seattle Police Department Adrian Diaz attributed a large part of the surge in gun violence to road rage. And so it didn't surprise me to find this story in the Seattle Times : "Shots fired in road rage confrontation near lower West Seattle Bridge." I'm still of the opinion that this behavior can be blamed on how cars are advertised: always on empty roads, always moving freely and quickly. Road rage is the explosion that occurs when the fantasy of the ads meets the excruciating reality of traffic.

And what's this here going on on Pine?



Finally a newspaper box to depend on!! Yes, an Anarchist Review of Books newspaper box has been spotted at Pine and 9th by the Paramount Theatre in Seattle... pic.twitter.com/KIRe67SZNx

— Mattilda B Sycamore (@mbsycamore) August 25, 2021

I will get a copy as soon as possible.

The flightseeing crash that killed the pilot and five tourists from a Holland America Line cruise ship that "left Seattle on a weeklong excursion to Alaska," was brought down by a tree. Anchorage Daily News reports that "the plane first hit a tree, and crashed about 435 feet away... A section of the left wing was found at the base of the tree. Another section was found in a tree along the debris path."

The future of the health care industry? It will likely be severely understaffed. Few will ever again want to directly deal with the kind of stupidity that pushed the long pandemic into its fourth surge. Canadian Broadcasting Company: "B.C. health-care workers 'at the end of their ropes' as 1 in 4 consider quitting, union says". Expect that number to be considerably larger in the US. Also expect health professionals to be more selective about where they work. A job in Seattle: Fine. A job anywhere in Florida: Hell no.

Speaking of White Lotus, Hawaii is asking tourists to take a chill pill while the Delta variant is king of COVID-19. The headline of KING 5's story says it all: "Hawaii governor: Now is not a good time to visit".

Some concerned parents are now pushing for area schools to move lunch periods outside. Restaurants are doing it. Schools should do it too. MyNorthwest has this one.

Maskers from the perspective of anti-maskers:



The mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, is trying to save lives. She wants all city employees to be vaccinated by October 15. And who is against her mandate? All four police unions in her windy town. “We’re in America, G-ddamn it. We don’t want to be forced to do anything. Period. This ain’t Nazi f—-ing Germany," said Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara. Yet another piece of evidence of this institution's exceptionally regressive weltanschauung.

This graph of COVID-19 hospitalizations shows that the fourth surge has made the blue state/red state political divide biological:



The former porn star Ron Jeremy has been "indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 sex charges," according to Reuters. Jeremy, also known as The Hedgehog, is 68 and, at this pace, is likely to spend the rest of his days behind bars.

The death sentence for Dylann Roof, the young white man who killed nine members of a black South Carolina church in 2015, has been upheld by a federal appeals court. As much as I hate this racist piece of shit, I do not believe in the death sentence. There is no such thing in this universe as justice for the dead. The dead remain dead no matter what.

Had no idea that the National Audubon Society is named after a particularly nasty slave owner, John James Audubon. South Seattle Emerald has the story, which is worth reading. The name of this organization and its chapters, one of which is in Seattle, has got to change. History has finally caught up with this Audubon character.

A queen of LA Rebellion cinema has, as Tragedy Khadafi once put it, returned to the essence.



We're saddened to learn that Kaycee Moore has passed away. Moore brought dignity and vulnerability to her powerful performances in “Killer of Sheep,” “Bless Their Little Hearts” and “Daughters of the Dust,” landmark works of Black cinema. Obituary: https://t.co/GoCTgq4ccU pic.twitter.com/RUJW6nrC0b

— UCLA Film & Television Archive (@UCLAFTVArchive) August 25, 2021

Let's end with the most slamming, afro-robotic jam of the day, Pongo's "Bruxos":

