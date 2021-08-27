Slog AM: The Black Officer Who Shot a White Terrorist Identifies Himself, Supreme Court Says No to Biden's COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium, Seattle Remains Undead

She participated in a coup attempt directed by her leader, President Donald Trump. She tried to enter the Capitol Building through a broken window. A shot fired by Lt. Michael Byrd brought her down. This is how the life of the most famous white terrorist of our day came to an end. Now she is a martyr for many in the party that represents white power, the GOP. Lt. Michael Byrd is not having it. He saved lives (and possibly American democracy) by shooting the terrorist.NBC:

In the chaotic minutes before he shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Lt. Michael Byrd focused his attention on the glass doors leading into the lobby of the House of Representatives chamber.

Lt. Michael Byrd, who shot Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot, says he has been in hiding for months after he received a flood of death threats and racist attacks.



The GOP-packed Supreme Court has given landlords the green light to evict millions of Americans in the middle of one of the worst surges in the long pandemic.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was "disappointed that the Supreme Court has blocked the most recent CDC eviction moratorium while confirmed cases of the delta variant are significant across the country." As a result, she said, "families will face the painful impact of evictions, and communities across the country will face greater risk of exposure to COVID-19."

We must also mention homelessness. Many of these people will end up on the streets , where they will meet a very strange form of compassion.

Those who understand what Compassion Seattle is really about have this to say: We will see you in court. Read all about it MyNorthwest's post "ACLU lawsuit over ‘Compassion Seattle’ homelessness initiative set to go in front of judge".

Is one supposed to lose sleep over this? "Rental home owners in Puget Sound area are fleeing the market, observers say." Puget Sound Business Journal thinks it's worth at least a worry wart or two. Surely, it's not good that landlords are dumping their rental homes on the Seattle market and investing their capital elsewhere? Surely it's not good that there's just too much regulation over here. Surely, we need to give investors (the owners of capital) the always friendly business climate they want. Give them that and surely they'll come back and resume fleecing renters.

Do you know the poem "Redemption" by George Herbert, a poet who lived and died a long time ago in England and is considered a member of the metaphysical school? If not, you will see why I recalled the excellent little poem while gathering the top stories this morning.







Having been tenant long to a rich lord,

Not thriving, I resolvèd to be bold,

And make a suit unto him, to afford

A new small-rented lease, and cancel th’ old. In heaven at his manor I him sought;

They told me there that he was lately gone

About some land, which he had dearly bought

Long since on earth, to take possessiòn. I straight returned, and knowing his great birth,

Sought him accordingly in great resorts;

In cities, theaters, gardens, parks, and courts;

At length I heard a ragged noise and mirth



Of thieves and murderers; there I him espied,

Who straight, Your suit is granted, said, and died.

The man who only a few months ago said Bellevue is alive and kicking like that tune by Simple Minds, and Seattle is deader than Bela Lugosi, now reports that "the city’s heart is beating."

And the beat goes on... everlasting.



And the beat goes on, the beat goes on...

And what happened over here? A small plane fell right out of the sky and plunged into "the water near the Edmonds Marina." Damn! Did people die? No, not this time. The pilot, the only person in the flying machine, was rescued. And does anyone know why the plane was in the water and not the sky? This, sir, is still under investigation.

This week, Wasilla, Alaska heaped thanks and praises on a man who has donated blood for 50 years. His name is Ed Lamm. He impressively gave blood 581 times "for a total of 72 gallons of blood, according to the Blood Bank of Alaska." The people of Wasila are calling him an "everyday hero" and "a really good guy.” There is also word that Lamm was motivated to give so much blood in his life because he was in competition with another donor. Sadly, the name of this person, this blood rival, is revealed in the report, Kenn Barnett. Had this not been the case, then Slog AM would have honored him by calling him Racer X.



Did someone say blood? Do not donate it to us. Give it instead to the soil of some faraway place. What we want is war, war, and even more war.



Horrifying to watch the establishment jump all over Biden for ending an awful war. Now this:

""Bottom line is that our work is not done in Afghanistan," Leon Panetta, SecDef and CIA director under President Obama, said on CNN. "We're going to have to go back in to get ISIS.""

